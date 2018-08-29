Concerts: Culture Club, B-52s share bill at Ravinia

Boy George and Culture Club share a concert bill with the B-52s and Tom Bailey of Thompson Twins at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Associated Press, 2016

Culture Club, the B-52s and Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, at Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $27-$115. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

Eddy and the Arsons, Butchered, Action Boy, Homestead, Chelusier: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Subterranean Downstairs, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $8. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

Zebra: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $36-$69. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

MilkMoney, Peter Joly: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $5. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Silverside, The Phoenix Philosophy, Nothing Personal: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Wire, 6815 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

Anthony Gomes: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Broken Oar, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington. Free. (847) 639-9468 or brokenoar.com.

Concrete Roots, Signal the Launch, Personal Blend: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Cubby Bear, 1059 W Addison St., Chicago. $5-$10. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

Twenty Over: 8:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Mac's on Slade, 117 W. Slade, Palatine. (847) 907-9621 or macsonslade.com.

Evidence of Time Travel: 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Cortland's Garage, 1 N. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. (847) 577-2525 or garageah.com.

Eugeine Grey & the Bad Habits, Back Seat Pandas, Collectors: 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Gman Tavern, 3740 N. Clark St., Chicago. $10-$12. (773) 549-2050 or gmantavern.com.

The Delta Bombers, Bailey Dee, The Gravetones: 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $15-$20. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Tatiana Hazel, Divino Nino, L.Martin, Family Reunion: 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at The Hideout, 1354 W. Wabansia Ave, Chicago. $8. (773) 227-4433 or hideoutchicago.com.

Manic Focus, Mr. Bill, Daily Bread: 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Concord Music Hall, 2047 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. $20-$22. (773) 570-4000 or concordmusichall.com.

Taking Back Emo presents "Dance Dance -- An Emo Homecoming Party": 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $5-$45. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

Stevie Craig Band: 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at H.O.M.E. Bar, 1227 N. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. (847) 577-4663 or homebarchicago.com.

The Simple Remedy: 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

Holly, (release show): 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Rediscover Records, 9 S. Spring St., Elgin. Free. (847) 961-8445 or rediscoverrecords.com.

MFML, Flowtone, Graffiti Air, The Men Who Sold The World, Still Vertigo: 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Wire, 6815 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

The Flat Five: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $18-$20. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Gazebo Effect joins the Futurebirds Saturday, Sept. 1, at Chicago's Beat Kitchen. - Courtesy of Neal Zeleznak

Futurebirds, Gazebo Effect: 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $12. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

Ramon Ayala: 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. Tickets start at $35. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

Captain Crayon and the Fuzzy Bastard, Eugeine Grey and The Bad Habits: 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $7-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Paradise Waits Band "Let The Music Play For Michael Bridges": 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Makena, Stalgic, Elder Light, Bottom of the Lake, Who Knows?: 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, at Wire, 6815 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

Fiona Grey & August Hotel: 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $12. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.

An Evening with Jethro Tull "50th Anniversary Tour": 7:30 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.) Monday, Sept. 3, at Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $33-$80. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

Parkway Drive's "REVERENCE North American Tour 2018" with August Burns Red, The Devil Wears Prada, Polaris: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago. $32.50-$37. rivieratheatre.com.

Mario Abney: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Vinyl Theatre, Royal Teeth, The Catching: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $13. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

Lollygagger, 8-Bit Creeps (EP release), Red Scarves: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave., Chicago. $5. (773) 276-3600 or emptybottle.com.

Dayshell, Wilmette, Qualia, Cris Canere: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at Wire, 6815 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10-$12. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos: 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $10-$15. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org.

Shonen Knife, Primitive Teeth, Gal Gun: 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $15. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

