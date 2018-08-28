Sound check: Cheap Trick, Lance Bass headline Last Fling

hello

Last Fling at summer

The Naperville Jaycees gives you one last chance to dance this summer, trucking in some big touring acts to play the Last Fling main stage this weekend. Friday, Lance Bass' "Pop 2000 Tour" brings the boy band vibes with O-Town, Aaron Carter, Ryan Cabrera and Tyler Hilton ($15 for general admission, $30 for pit, $100 for carillon VIP). The "GenX Summer Tour 2018" brings some alternative from Buckcherry, P.O.D., Lit and Alien Ant Farm for a PG-13 show Saturday ($20 for general admission, $50 for pit, $150 for carillon VIP). And Sunday catch a little hometown rock with Illinois' own Cheap Trick and DuPage County-born Lucky Boys Confusion ($25 for general admission, $50 for pit, carillon is sold out). The Last Fling Block Party Stage also features some awesome local and tribute acts throughout the weekend, including Bad Medicine, Planet Groove, Coverlicious, The Ron Burgundy's, Broseph, Billy Elton, Take the Reins, ARRA and more; check lastfling.org for the full schedule or to buy tickets. The Last Fling carnival and entertainment is at Rotary Hill and along Jefferson Avenue, west of Washington Street, Naperville, from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3. See lastfling.org.

neXt2rock 2018

The finalists are set for Cumulus Radio's 2018 neXt2rock battle of the bands competition, and the top five Chicago-area contenders -- Friday Pilots Club, Like Language, Midwave, Take the Reins and The Giving Moon -- are prepping to play Cubby Bear Thursday, Aug. 30, in front of fans and a panel of judges, including yours truly, (as well as the host, radio legend James VanOsdol). Come to the 21-and-older show hosted by WKQX to support some excellent local musicians and cheer on your favorites as they fight for a trip to California for the national finale and a chance at a record deal. 9 p.m. (doors at 8 p.m.) Thursday, Aug. 30, at Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St., Chicago. $5; 21-and-older show. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

North Coast

The three-day North Coast Music Festival brings the beats to Chicago's Union Park this weekend, with the likes of Miguel, Snails, DJ Snake, Vulfpeck, Robert DeLong, Jamiroquai, Yellow Claw, Gramatik, Moon Taxi and many others, along with a full weekend lineup at the Silent Disco. Be sure to give some local love to the Chicago's Most Wanted Battlegrounds, featuring a Midnight Conspiracy reunion set, Bentley Dean vs. Steve Gerard, Ron Carroll vs. DIZ, RJ Pickens vs. Phil Rizzo and more. 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31; 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1; and 1 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, at Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $60-$70 (plus fees) for general admission; $80-$214 (plus fees) for VIP. northcoastfestival.com.

SKYD's edgy, fuzzed-out rock will be featured in their dynamic set at the Skyline Concert Series at BaseCamp Pub, with Dead Harvest, Observing With Annie and Aaron Williams. - Courtesy of Ryan Birkett

SKYD, the Lisle duo of Skyler Nicole and Derek Boyke, are far more than just their taut collection of edgy, mesmerizing, fuzz-rock grooves. The appeal of the twosome is in their energetic, art-embracing personalities, and it shows in the dynamic stage shows they produce. Catch them live as they headline this month's Skyline Concert Series at Lisle's BaseCamp along with Dead Harvest, Observing With Annie and an acoustic set by the evening's host Aaron Williams. 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $6. (331) 777-4712 or aaronwilliamsmusic.com.

Baertrum plays an acoustic set at Chicago's Elbo Room Friday, Aug. 31. - Courtesy of Brenton Webb

"Anywhere," the May release of Chicago singer-songwriter Baertrum, beautifully embraces a viscous vibe, fluidly flowing like a milkshake through genres but thick with depth and substantial enough to leave you satisfied. And thinking about what it all meant. While the tracks are richly layered with music and electronically crafted effects, the draw is in the vocals -- a series of deep part-sung, part-spoken, part-whispered secrets and clever turns of phrase that are particularly intriguing on the title track "Anywhere." Baertrum -- the alter ego of Eric McCloskey -- plays a solo acoustic set this time out. 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Elbo Room's acoustic lounge, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $5. (773) 549-5549 or elboroomlive.com.

Michael Heaton benefit

Two Brothers Roundhouse hosts a night of music, dancing, food and beer to raise funds for the medical expenses of Aurora singer-songwriter Michael Heaton, who is fighting a rare form of medullary cancer that requires expensive radiation treatments. 100 percent of the door donations and proceeds from a silent auction will go to the fund. Donations are also welcome at a GoFundMe page set up by Heaton's family and friends. 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 N. Broadway, Aurora. $20 suggested donation. (630) 264-2739 or twobrothersbrewing.com.

Big tickets

• O.A.R. and Matt Nathanson "Just Like Paradise Tour" with The New Respects: The purveyors of the late-2000s hits "Love and Memories" and "Shattered (Turn the Car Around)" hit Ravinia Festival for an alternative rock extravaganza. 6 p.m. (gates open at 4 p.m.) Sunday, Sept. 2, at Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $20-$85. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

• Luke Bryan "What Makes You Country Tour" with Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce and DJ Rock: Award-winning country artist Luke Bryan brings "This Is How We Roll," "I Don't Want This Night to End" and other hits to Chicago's Wrigley Field. Gates open at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St., Chicago. $66-$267. (800) 745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

• 50 Cent: The rapper and actor probably best known for his breakout hit "In Da Club" out of a number of chart-topping hits makes his Ravinia debut for a late-week show. 8 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.) Thursday, Sept. 6, at Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $38-$90. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

Concert highlights

• Culture Club, the B-52s and Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, at Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $27-$115. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

• Eddy and the Arsons, Butchered, Action Boy, Homestead, Chelusier: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Subterranean Downstairs, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $8. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

• Zebra: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $36-$69. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• MilkMoney, Peter Joly: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $5. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• Silverside, The Phoenix Philosophy, Nothing Personal: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Wire, 6815 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• Twenty Over: 8:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Mac's on Slade, 117 W. Slade, Palatine. (847) 907-9621 or macsonslade.com.

• Evidence of Time Travel: 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Cortland's Garage, 1 N. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. (847) 577-2525 or garageah.com.

• Eugeine Grey & the Bad Habits, Back Seat Pandas, Collectors: 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Gman Tavern, 3740 N. Clark St., Chicago. $10-$12. (773) 549-2050 or gmantavern.com.

• The Delta Bombers, Bailey Dee, The Gravetones: 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $15-$20. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Taking Back Emo Presents "Dance Dance -- An Emo Homecoming Party": 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $5-$45. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

• Stevie Craig Band: 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at H.O.M.E. Bar, 1227 N. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. (847) 577-4663 or homebarchicago.com.

• The Simple Remedy: 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

• Holly, (release show): 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Rediscover Records, 9 S. Spring St., Elgin. Free. (847) 961-8445 or rediscoverrecords.com.

• MFML, Flowtone, Graffiti Air, The Men Who Sold The World, Still Vertigo: 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Wire, 6815 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• The Flat Five: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $18-$20. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Gazebo Effect joins the Futurebirds Saturday, Sept. 1, at Chicago's Beat Kitchen. - Courtesy of Neal Zeleznak

• Futurebirds, Gazebo Effect: 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $12. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

• Ramon Ayala: 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. Tickets start at $35. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

• Captain Crayon and the Fuzzy Bastard, Eugeine Grey and The Bad Habits: 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $7-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Paradise Waits Band "Let The Music Play For Michael Bridges": 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Makena, Stalgic, Elder Light, Bottom of the Lake, Who Knows?: 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, at Wire, 6815 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• Fiona Grey & August Hotel: 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $12. (847) 492-8860 or evanstonspace.com.

• An Evening with Jethro Tull "50th Anniversary Tour": 7:30 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.) Monday, Sept. 3, at Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $33-$80. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

• Mario Abney: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• Vinyl Theatre, Royal Teeth, The Catching: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $13. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

• Lollygagger, 8-Bit Creeps (EP release), Red Scarves: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave., Chicago. $5. (773) 276-3600 or emptybottle.com.

• Dayshell, Wilmette, Qualia, Cris Canere: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at Wire, 6815 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10-$12. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music fanboy. You can follow him on Twitter at @thatshamieguy. Listen to Brian's "2018 Chicago Sound Check Vol. 7" Spotify playlist for a sampling of some of the local bands he's written about recently for the Daily Herald.