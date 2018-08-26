11 suburban mazes to wander through this fall

Richardson Farm boasts the "world's largest corn maze" and dedicated the theme to Illinois' bicentennial celebration. Courtesy of Richardson Farm

Richardson Farm's corn maze comprises four smaller mazes and includes between nine and 10 miles of trail and 28 acres of corn. Courtesy of Richardson Farm

This fall you can celebrate Illinois' bicentennial by wandering through Abe Lincoln's face constructed out of the state's main crop, corn.

Richardson Adventure Farm's 28 acres of corn maze in Spring Grove form historic images that celebrate the state's 200-year history for the 2018 season.

"We thought it would be a great tribute," said George Richardson, Richardson Farm co-owner. "Your state doesn't turn 200 very often."

The "world's largest corn maze" has four smaller mazes that connect, and this year's design features the state capital building and sail boats on Lake Michigan. The bicentennial theme follows the 2017 design commemorating the Cubs' World Series win.

"We like to do something that's going to be real interesting to the public and be high profile," Richardson said. "We know our bicentennial is going to be great. ... Maybe some of our pigs will be named after Abe Lincoln."

The farm is located at 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove, and is open from Sept. 1 to Nov. 4. Hours are 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $14-$19; kids 2 and under free.

Other attractions include giant slides and a 700-foot zip line. For information, call (815) 675-9729 or visit richardsonadventurefarm.com.

Richardson's is one of many mazes in the suburbs. Here are some others:

• All Seasons Orchard, 14510 IL Route 176, Woodstock: The apple orchard offers visitors a trip in the 10-acre corn maze along with a farm market with fresh produce and a bakery. The orchard is open from Sept. 1 to Nov. 4. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Admission: $10-$15; includes more than 30 different activities. (815) 338-5637 or allseasonsorchard.com.

The orchard's corn maze includes more than three miles of winding pathways and a lookout bridge. The 2018 design features a space theme. - Courtesy of All Seasons Orchard

• Didier Farms, 16678 W. Aptakisic Road, Lincolnshire: Didier's Pumpkinfest includes a silly string asylum, pig races and a farmstand in addition to the maze. The farm's fall activities open Sept. 22 and run until 4 p.m. on Oct. 31. Admission: Free, but entrance to maze is $5. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. (847) 634-3291 or didierfarms.com.

• Goebbert's Farm & Garden Center, 40 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington: The fall festival includes a maze, wagon ride, a pumpkin-eating dinosaur, weekend magic shows and 50 different animals. Fest runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 31. Open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission to maze: Free for children under 3, $15 on Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day and $12 Monday through Friday. (847) 428-6727 or goebbertsgardencenter.com.

• Goebbert's Pumpkin Patch, 42W813 Reinking Road, Pingree Grove: The patch also has a petting farm with a bunny town, a goat mountain and a giraffe alongside the corn maze. Opens Aug. 31 and closes at noon on Oct. 31. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission: $12 on weekdays and $15 on weekends and holidays; 2 and under free. (847) 464-5952 or goebbertspumpkinpatch.com.

• Konow's Corn Maze, 16849 S. Cedar Road, Homer Glen: The corn maze has 3.4 miles of twists and turns, and a smaller maze entertains younger children. Konow's also has an animal barn. Fall fest runs Sept. 17 to Oct. 30. Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Admission: $9 Monday through Friday and $10 on weekends; kids under 3 are free. (708) 301-8845 or konowscornmaze.com.

• Kroll's Fall Harvest Farm, 13236 W. Town Line Road, Waukegan: Visitors can navigate through the maze, pick pumpkins and go on a hayride. The maze opens for the season on Sept. 22 and closes Nov. 2. Corn maze hours are noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Maze admission: $7 for visitors 13 and up, $5 for children 3-12 and free for kids under 3. (847) 662-5733 or krollsfarm.com.

• Odyssey Fun Farm, 18900 Oak Park Avenue, Tinley Park: The farm features a 15-acre corn maze that spells out "Odyssey Fun World Tinley Park" and includes the mascot, Chipper. The farm is open from Sept. 23 to Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Admission: $12 per person, 2 and under free. Visitors can navigate the maze at night with flashlights for $6 during the farm's "After Dark" hours; 7 to 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday from Sept. 29 to Oct. 28. (708) 429-3800 or odysseyfunfarm.com.

• Stade's Farm & Market, 3709 Miller Road, McHenry: Test skills in the mazes or visit the pumpkin patch and pumpkin barrel ride. Shades of Autumn Pumpkin Festival runs from Sept. 8 to Oct. 28 and is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in September and Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day in October. Admission: Children 2 and under free, visitors 3-64 years $15 and 65 and up $10. (815) 675-6396 or stadesfarmandmarket.com.

Sugar Grove Farm offers a variety of fresh produce and pumpkins to purchase in addition to free access to the kid-friendly corn maze. - Courtesy of Sugar Grove Pumpkin Farm & Produce

• Sugar Grove Pumpkin Farm & Produce, 4S041 Merrill Road, Sugar Grove: Beyond the corn maze, kids and older visitors can enjoy a pumpkin barn and fresh honey to purchase. Admission to the corn maze is free. The barn and kids' activities are open Sept. 10 to Oct. 31. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. (815) 901-6887 or sugargrovepumpkinf.wixsite.com/sg-pumpkin-farm.

• Tom's Farm Market, 10214 Algonquin Road, Huntley: Try this festival's straw maze, inflated zoo and face painting in addition to wandering through the seven-acre corn maze. The fall fest runs from Sept. 29 through Oct. 31. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Columbus Day and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5-$10, 2 and under free. (847) 669-3421 or tomsfarmmarket.com.