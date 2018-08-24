5 ideas for this weekend in the suburbs

Cosplays and fans are all smiles at a previous Wizard World Comic Con Chicago, which runs this weekend in Rosemont. Daily Herald File Photo

Wizard World Chicago Comic Con and its fans (many in costume) take over Rosemont's Donald E. Stephens Convention Center this weekend. Get out and have some fun. Check dailyherald.com/calendar for more ideas.

Pop! Culture!

Thousands of fans of comics, sci-fi, video games and more meet up this weekend for Wizard World Chicago Comic Con. Meet stars including David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson, Sophie Skelton, Ian Somerhalder, Karl Urban, Ernie Hudson, Jon Heder and more at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $45-$55 daily; VIP packages available. Up to two kids 10 and younger admitted free with a paid adult. (847) 692-2220 or wizardworld.com. Noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26.

Edward Asner stars in "God Help Us" at Naperville's Center Stage Theater this weekend.

Seven-time Emmy Award-winner Edward Asner plays the Almighty in Center Stage Theater's production of "God Help Us," a political comedy inspired by the 2016 presidential election. See it at 1665 Quincy Ave., Suite 131, Naperville. $15, $20. (630) 355-9212 or centerstage-theater.com. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26.

Best in show

Think your classic car has what it takes to win best in show? Put it to the test at Grand Victoria Casino's Classic Car Show. The show, at 250 S. Grove Ave., Elgin, is open to all show-quality years and makes of cars, trucks and motorcycles, including Rat Rods. Text JP Car Shows at (847) 275-8290 for registration info. Registration starts at 1 p.m., car show from 2 to 7 p.m., judging from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and awards at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25.

Hot air

Marvel at the hot-air balloons floating through the sky as part of the 6th Annual Color Aloft Balloon Festival at Central Park, 250 Library Lane, Grayslake. Watch a Civil War-era baseball game when the McHenry County "Independants" take on the Grayslake Athletics at 3 p.m. The fest also features music and family activities. Picnics are welcome. Free. Weather permitting. (847) 223-6888 or grayslakechamber.com. 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25.

See vintage autos like this 1934 Nash Ambassador Sedan during Geneva's Concours d'Elegance. - Daily Herald File Photo, August 2017

The Geneva Concours d'Elegance returns with more than 150 antique, classic and modern automobiles including Mercedes-Benz SLs, Chrysler 300s, steam-powered automobiles of all ages and a special display celebrating the 70th birthday of the Sports Car Club of America along South Third Street in Geneva. Free, but there is a suggested donation to benefit LivingWell Cancer Resource Center. genevaconcours.net. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26.