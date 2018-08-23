What we're watching today: Whale gives tourists a big surprise
Updated 8/23/2018 11:09 AM
hello
You think it would be hard for a whale to sneak up on a tour boat full of people who are out there specifically to look for whales, but this one did. If they wanted to get an up-close look at a whale, they got their money's worth.
related
advertisement
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.