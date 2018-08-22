Tickets on sale Friday for Kenny Wayne Shepherd show at Arcada
Updated 8/22/2018 11:23 AM
Blues-rock guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd and his band are heading to St. Charles this fall for a performance at the Arcada Theatre.
The show, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, features special guest The Peterson Brothers, a group known for blending funk, soul and blues. Tickets ranging from $59 to $89 go on sale at noon Friday.
The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band is in the midst of its "Lay It On Down" tour. Other band members include vocalist Noah Hunt, drummer Chris Layton, and piano and organ player Joe Krown.
