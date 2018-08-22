Sound check: Jason Mraz is all about the wordplay at Ravinia

Mr. A-Z

Jason Mraz, the erstwhile "curbside prophet," didn't have to wait long for his rocket to come when his hit single "The Remedy (I Won't Worry)" took over airwaves with the release of his 2002 debut. Sixteen years later, Mraz is touring in support of his sixth studio album, "Know.," which dropped at retailers and on all streaming services earlier this month. Catch him with folk-pop singer Brett Dennen when they play the outdoor stage at Ravinia this weekend. 7 p.m. (gates open at 4 p.m.) Saturday, Aug. 25, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $43-$115. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

56 Music Fix

Mount Prospect's first weekend-long music celebration, 56 Music Fix, counts off this weekend, bringing 36 area bands to 15 venues and performance spaces in bars, restaurants, boutiques and more throughout the village. The fest, created in conjunction with the Mount Prospect Chamber of Commerce, aims to promote both local musicians and the many businesses in the downtown Mount Prospect area. And better yet, there's no cover all weekend. Visit 56musicfix.org for a list of musicians, venues and schedules. Friday through Sunday, Aug. 24-26, at various venues throughout Mount Prospect. More info at 56musicfix.org.

neXt2rock 2018

The field has been narrowed for Cumulus Radio's 2018 neXt2rock battle of the bands competition, and the top five Chicago-area contenders -- Friday Pilots Club, Like Language, Midwave, Take the Reins and The Giving Moon -- are prepping to play Cubby Bear Thursday, Aug. 30, in front of fans and a panel of judges (as well as the host, radio legend James VanOsdol). Come to the 21-and-older show hosted by WKQX to support some excellent local musicians and cheer on your favorites as they fight for a trip to California for the national finale and a chance at a record deal. 9 p.m. (doors at 8 p.m.) Thursday, Aug. 30, at Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St., Chicago. $5; 21-and-older show. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.



Meet the contestants:

Friday Pilots Club

Members: Caleb Hiltunen, Drew Polovick of Chicago

Hear them: Spotify; iTunes

More: fridaypilotsclub.com; facebook.com/FridayPilotsClub

Like Language

Matthew Murray and Kristen Donnelly of Elmhurst

Hear them: Spotify; iTunes

More: likelanguagemusic.bandcamp.com; facebook.com/likelanguagemusic

Midwave

Kyle Brauch and Brandon Mackey of Roselle

Hear them: Spotify; iTunes

More: midwave.bandcamp.com; facebook.com/midwavemusic

Take the Reins

Matt Benson and Courtney Boyers of Wheaton, Dave Burke of Naperville, Dan Duffy of St. Charles and Erik Hilger of Schaumburg

Hear them: Spotify; iTunes

More: takethereins.bandcamp.com; facebook.com/takethereinschicago

The Giving Moon

Sean Seales of St. Charles, Adam Suto of Elburn and Nathan Melville of Schaumburg

Hear them: Spotify; iTunes

More: givingmoon.com; thegivingmoon.bandcamp.com; facebook.com/thegivingmoon

