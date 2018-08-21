What we're watching today: A hawk is freed from the grill of a car after being hit
Updated 8/21/2018 12:51 PM
Now this one is unusual. Watch as a motorist frees a hawk from the grille of a car after it was struck while driving down the road. Good for the people who took the time and care to free him, and good for the hawk for not clawing their eyes out in a fit of panic.
