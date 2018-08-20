Dick Van Dyke, Bill Murray top list of Illinois actors in state poll
Dick Van Dyke -- the man who created beloved TV character Rob Petrie -- bested big-name former suburbanites Bill Murray, Harrison Ford and Melissa McCarthy to claim the No. 1 spot in a ranking of top Illinois actors.
Now 92, Van Dyke was chosen by online voters as part of the Illinois Top 200 project, which lets Illinoisans vote every two weeks on the state's top bands, leaders, inventions and more.
The top 10 actors, according to the poll, are:
1. Dick Van Dyke -- The comic actor, who grew up in Danville, starred in TV's "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and "Diagnosis: Murder." At the movies, he was Bert the chimney sweep in "Mary Poppins" and Caractacus Potts in "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang."
2. Bill Murray -- The star of "Ghostbusters," "Caddyshack" and "Groundhog Day" grew up Wilmette. He got his start close to home at Chicago's Second City.
3. Gene Hackman -- A two-time Oscar winner, California native Hackman spent most of his childhood in downstate Danville.
4. Harrison Ford -- The man who originated two of film's most iconic characters -- Han Solo and Indiana Jones -- grew up in Park Ridge.
5. Gary Sinise -- The star of "Forrest Gump" and "Apollo 13" called Blue Island, Glen Ellyn and Highland Park home before first making his mark at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre.
6. Charlton Heston -- Before taking on larger-than-life roles as Moses in "The Ten Commandments" and the title character in "Ben Hur," the Oscar winner lived in Wilmette.
7. Marlon Brando -- With roles in "On the Waterfront" and "The Godfather," this former Libertyville resident was ranked fourth on the American Film Institute's list of greatest American male screen legends. He was nominated for eight acting Oscars and won twice.
8. John Belushi -- The late comedian grew up in Wheaton. He created memorable "Saturday Night Live" characters before donning a toga in "Animal House" and taking on a "mission from God" in "The Blues Brothers."
9. Melissa McCarthy -- The only woman to make the top 10 hails from Plainfield. She made a name for herself on TV with "Gilmore Girls" and "Mike & Molly," but she's turned to movies and earned an Oscar nod for "Bridesmaids."
10. John Malkovich -- The Benton native and Chicago theater vet starred in "Places in the Heart," "In the Line of Fire" and the just-released "Mile 22."
Nominees who did not make the top 10 were Mary Astor, Andre Braugher, Dennis Franz, Rock Hudson, Marlee Matlin, Bernie Mac, Joe Mantegna, Frances McDormand, Laurie Metcalf and Gloria Swanson.