Dick Van Dyke, Bill Murray top list of Illinois actors in state poll

Voters participating in the Illinois Top 200 project gave "The Godfather" star Marlon Brando eighth place among top Illinois actors.

Dick Van Dyke, who starred with Mary Tyler Moore in the beloved sitcom "The Dick Van Dyke Show," was chosen the top actor in Illinois in an online poll by Illinois Top 200. Courtesy of CBS

Dick Van Dyke -- the man who created beloved TV character Rob Petrie -- bested big-name former suburbanites Bill Murray, Harrison Ford and Melissa McCarthy to claim the No. 1 spot in a ranking of top Illinois actors.

Now 92, Van Dyke was chosen by online voters as part of the Illinois Top 200 project, which lets Illinoisans vote every two weeks on the state's top bands, leaders, inventions and more.

The top 10 actors, according to the poll, are:

1. Dick Van Dyke -- The comic actor, who grew up in Danville, starred in TV's "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and "Diagnosis: Murder." At the movies, he was Bert the chimney sweep in "Mary Poppins" and Caractacus Potts in "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang."

2. Bill Murray -- The star of "Ghostbusters," "Caddyshack" and "Groundhog Day" grew up Wilmette. He got his start close to home at Chicago's Second City.

3. Gene Hackman -- A two-time Oscar winner, California native Hackman spent most of his childhood in downstate Danville.

He's starred as Han Solo in the "Star Wars" movies, but Harrison Ford came in fourth as part of the Illinois Top 200 project ranking actors from the state. - Associated Press/Courtesy of Lucasfilm

4. Harrison Ford -- The man who originated two of film's most iconic characters -- Han Solo and Indiana Jones -- grew up in Park Ridge.

Gary Sinise, seen here in "Apollo 13," came in fifth as part of the Illinois Top 200 project ranking actors from the state. -

5. Gary Sinise -- The star of "Forrest Gump" and "Apollo 13" called Blue Island, Glen Ellyn and Highland Park home before first making his mark at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre.

6. Charlton Heston -- Before taking on larger-than-life roles as Moses in "The Ten Commandments" and the title character in "Ben Hur," the Oscar winner lived in Wilmette.

7. Marlon Brando -- With roles in "On the Waterfront" and "The Godfather," this former Libertyville resident was ranked fourth on the American Film Institute's list of greatest American male screen legends. He was nominated for eight acting Oscars and won twice.

Toga party! John Belushi, who grew up in Wheaton and starred in "Animal House," made the list of top 10 actors from Illinois as part of the Illinois Top 200 project. - Associated Press/Universal Studios Home Entertainment

8. John Belushi -- The late comedian grew up in Wheaton. He created memorable "Saturday Night Live" characters before donning a toga in "Animal House" and taking on a "mission from God" in "The Blues Brothers."

Plainfield's Melissa McCarthy, star of "Life of the Party" and other films, was the only woman on a list of the top actors from Illinois as part of the Illinois Top 200 project. - Associated Press/Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

9. Melissa McCarthy -- The only woman to make the top 10 hails from Plainfield. She made a name for herself on TV with "Gilmore Girls" and "Mike & Molly," but she's turned to movies and earned an Oscar nod for "Bridesmaids."

10. John Malkovich -- The Benton native and Chicago theater vet starred in "Places in the Heart," "In the Line of Fire" and the just-released "Mile 22."

Nominees who did not make the top 10 were Mary Astor, Andre Braugher, Dennis Franz, Rock Hudson, Marlee Matlin, Bernie Mac, Joe Mantegna, Frances McDormand, Laurie Metcalf and Gloria Swanson.