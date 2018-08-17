Feder: Bill Kurtis gets personal with Chicago magazine
Bill Kurtis, one of Chicago's most public media personalities for more than 50 years, reveals his private side in the September issue of Chicago magazine, Robert Feder writes. The 77-year-old legendary anchorman, documentary producer, public radio host and commercial voice artist speaks candidly with senior writer Bryan Smith about his heartaches and disappointments, including the loss of his first wife and his 38-year-old son, and his washout as a CBS network news anchor in the 1980s. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.
