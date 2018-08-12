Chair paw feet grounded in late Victorian era

Q. I would like to know about the history of this chair. It has been in my home for a long time and has the original finish. The older relatives in my family call it a Morrison chair. I don't know if this is the right name or if it is even spelled correctly. There are slats in the back frame that make the back adjustable, and the seat is upholstered in leather. It is in good working order. I think is must be one of the first reclining chairs.

Could you please tell me if it is worth anything or not?

A. Your family is close, but no cigar! Your recliner chair is a Morris chair. William Morris was a recognized designer and writer in London, England, in the late 1800s. Morris, art critic John Ruskin and architect Augustus Pugin, along with a notable group of reformers, ushered in the Arts and Crafts movement in London. The era began around 1880 and lasted until 1920. They railed against the mass-produced, factory-made, overly ornate furniture of the Victorian era. They believed there was integrity in design and dignity in craftsmanship. The style of your chair is on the cusp of the early Arts and Crafts period. The paw feet are grounded in the late Victorian era. The plain, straight lines of the form reflect the Arts and Crafts period. Morris contributed a plethora of creative designs that included wallpaper, furniture, ceramics, metalwork, glass and textiles.

Your Morris chair was made around 1885. The value is somewhat diminished due to the worn leather cushion and the paw feet. It might be worth $300 to $400.

Q. This mark is on the back of a hand-painted porcelain plate that belonged to my grandmother. She always kept it in the back of her china cabinet. When I graduated from high school, she gave it to me. It is 8 inches in diameter. It is decorated with pastel roses. It has a gold edge. And it is in excellent condition.

Anything you can tell me about it will be greatly appreciated.

A. The mark you sent was used by Beyer & Bock Co. It was located in Volkstedt, Thuringia, Germany, from 1853 to 1960. This mark was used from 1905 to 1931.

Plates similar to yours can be seen for sale on the internet in the range of $25 to $50.

