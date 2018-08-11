Tips to keep your digestive system working well

Good digestive health can help with an overall sense of well-being. Courtesy of Push Fitness

Digestion is something we usually take for granted until it gives us issues. Cramping, upset stomach, bloating, etc. can cause quite a bit of discomfort and annoyance.

Rather than taking a tablet to cover up the symptoms, listen to your body and try to prevent these issues from occurring in the first place.

The following tips will keep your digestion working efficiently and your health in check.

Stay hydrated

Dehydration causes numerous problems, one being impaired digestion. Drinking more water could be the simplest way to improve digestion.

To maximize the water you are drinking, add a pinch of sea salt and if you need a little flavor, infuse it with some fresh fruit such as lemons, strawberries, or kiwi.

Eat the right foods

Yes, this may seem obvious on the surface, but the perfect food for one person may be a bad choice for someone else.

Some common food intolerances include gluten, dairy, and eggs. If you think you might have a food intolerance, there are many tests out there that can identify your body's response to common foods.

In addition to cutting out any disruptive foods, you'll also want to increase your intake of fibrous foods. These include plenty of organic fruits, vegetables, seeds, and nuts such as apples, berries, broccoli, and walnuts.

Consuming clean organic foods and staying away from chemical additives will also put less stress on your system.

Exercise and lose weight

Even if you're not overweight, the simple act of exercise can improve and aid in digestion.

A strong abdominal wall will support a healthy GI tract and contraction of those muscles can help stimulate the GI tract. If you're carrying extra weight around your midsection, it could be causing extra pressure on your abdominal wall and causing issues that would otherwise not be present.

Supplement with probiotics

Introducing healthy bacteria into your digestive system can have a positive impact on the ratio of good to bad bacteria in your gut.

Studies have shown less digestive stress in those who consumed probiotic-rich foods.

A decrease in healthy gut bacteria could occur after a round of antibiotic medication, anti-inflammatories, or even acid blockers. Consider eating real yogurt, kombucha, kefir, or taking a reputable probiotic supplement.

Chew and enjoy

Digestion begins in the mouth so chewing your food properly can really help initiate healthy digestion.

Too many people eat on the run -- while driving or working at the computer, for example. Multi-tasking is great, but when it's time to eat, slow down and enjoy your meal. Your brain needs to relax so it can better facilitate digestion.

So take a proactive approach to improving your digestion rather than trying to cover up the symptoms once they occur.

