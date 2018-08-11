Don't delay in getting your teen vaccinated for HPV

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is a common virus spread through sexual contact or other forms of skin-to-skin contact. According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are approximately 79 million Americans, most in their teens and early 20s, who are infected today. Another 14,000 get infected each year.

While HPV is the most commonly sexually transmitted infection in the nation, its repercussions later in life for your teens and young adults can be devastating. It can cause several cancers, including cervical, vaginal, penile, anal and throat cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, the infections caused by the virus are responsible for more than 30,000 cancer cases in the United States annually, 28,000 of which could be prevented by a simple vaccine.

That's a lot of people who could have been protected from cancer -- about the average attendance at a major league baseball park.

That's why parents must get their child vaccinated against HPV.

While many young people get the infection and it goes away without any problems, that is not always the case. It is difficult to distinguish those HPV infections that are harmless and benign from those that will potentially cause harm in the future.

Unfortunately, HPV cancers usually have no symptoms and are quite advanced when finally recognized.

Ideally, the vaccine should be administered to both boys and girls by age 13, as it is most effective when given at ages 11 and 12 with two doses, six-12 months apart. Teens and young adults ages 15 to 26 who did not get the vaccine when they were younger, should get it as soon as possible. They would get three doses over the course of eight months.

The HPV vaccination is safe, covered by most health insurances, and is important in preventing cancer. Thankfully, the HPV vaccine is widely available, and is the best form of prevention.

As a pediatrician and the chief medical officer for Advocate Children's Hospital, I know the importance of vaccinating children, both girls and boys, against HPV cancers.

But I also know, as a father of two daughters, life gets busy. Sometimes, as parents, we tend to forget or put things off.

That's why I want to remind you that this simple shot could one day save your child's life. It's something you should not delay. Talk to your child's doctor about getting your child vaccinated.

To learn more about the HPV vaccine, visit The American Cancer Society's website, www.cancer.org/content/cancer/en/healthy/hpv-vaccine.html.

• Children's health is a continuing series. This week's article is courtesy of Dr. Frank Belmonte, DO, MPH, is a board-certified pediatrician and is also the chief medical officer for Advocate Children's Hospital.