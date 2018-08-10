What we're watching today: Man's hole-in-one in Wheeling wins him $10,000
Updated 8/10/2018 1:18 PM
Hitting a hole-in-one in golf should be reward enough. Hopefully it happens when you have a foursome of good friends who will have to listen to you brag about it for years. But Wade Keats of Winnetka got an added bonus when his shot at Chevy Chase Country Club in Wheeling was captured by a Swing King camera. Not only was it captured for posterity, but he won $10,000 to boot. Not bad.
