15 food-centric suburban fests to get you through the last weeks of summer

Lamenting how summer seems to be slipping away? Keep it going until the calendar officially flips to fall with outdoor fests catering to foodies, beer lovers and more.

Here are 15 to keep you well-fed -- and outdoors -- until summer gatherings give way to Oktoberfests.

Grand Victoria Food Truck Fest: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, in Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Hosted by the radio show "Eric in The Morning with Melissa & Whip," the fest will feature more than 30 food trucks. Admission is free and free valet and self-parking will be available. www.grandvictoriacasino.com/gvcfoodtruckfest.

Elgin Craft Beer Fest: VIP admission from noon to 1 p.m., general admission from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, on the Riverside Promenade, 100 S. Riverside Drive, Elgin. Visitors can sample among 60 craft beers, ciders and other specialty drinks, with food and entertainment available along the Fox River waterfront. Tickets are $40 for general admission or $60 for VIP entry in advance; $5 more at the gate. www.elgincraftbeerfest.com.

Eighth Annual Garlic Fest: 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at Everts Park, 130 Highwood Ave., Highwood. Bring your breath mints: The fest's garlic-infused selections range from the predictable (pasta) to the unusual (ice cream). Free admission. celebratehighwood.org.

Little Bear Ribfest: 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, and 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. Sample ribs from local vendors and enjoy blues music. Admission is $5, free for kids younger than 5. www.vhparkdistrict.org/event/ribfest.

The Great Outdoors Beer Trail: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Fel-Pro RRR Conservation Area, 1520 Crystal Lake Road, Cary. Walk the one-mile partially wooded, paved path while visiting various regional brewers along the trail. Food trucks and music fill out the day, which benefits McHenry County Conservation District outdoor recreational amenities. 21-and-older event. $45 ticket includes a souvenir glass and 18 4-ounce tastes; $15 designated driver ticket includes a souvenir glass for free water and soda; and the $55 Gold Pass includes early entry at noon. Tickets are available on eventbrite.com/. www.MCCDistrict.org.

Usher summer out on a sweet note at Long Grove's Apple Fest. - Courtesy of Apple Fest

Lake Zurich Area Taste of the Towns: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Nibble your way past local food and beverage vendors serving samples from their menus. The event includes entertainment along the lakefront. Taste menus $40 to $55, taste tokens $3. Entry fee (21 and older) is $2. lzacc.com/2018-taste-of-the-towns.

Farm to Fork Festival: 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20, at Heritage Farm, 201 S. Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg. This adults-only event will feature chefs preparing dishes derived from locally sourced fruits, vegetables, meats and cheeses. Locally made beers and wines will be offered as well. For pricing and ticket information, visit www.parkfun.com.

Naperville Wine Festival: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, and 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. The 16th annual festival features more than 250 wines from around the world, cooking demonstrations, seminars, food from area restaurants and music. VIP tickets $75; general admission $35 in advance, $45 at the door; $15 designated driver. napervillewinefestival.com.

Northshore Wine, Beer and Cigar Fest: VIP tasting from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., general admission from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, on Church Street in downtown Libertyville. Sample from among 100 wines from up to 15 different vendors, 80 beers from local craft breweries and distributors, and a variety of cigar offerings. VIP tasting will feature wine only, after which wine selection will be reduced until 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 for general admission or $160 for VIP admission in advance or $50 for general admission and $180 for VIP at the gate, if available. www.northshorewineandbeerfest.com.

- Daily Herald file photo by Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Bottles of wine will await visitors to Geneva's Festival of the Vine Sept. 9.

Festival of the Vine: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, around Fourth and State streets, Geneva. Enjoy wine tastings and food by Geneva restaurateurs, as well as demonstrations, music, an arts and crafts show, and free trolley and horse carriage rides. Free admission. www.genevachamber.com.

Hoffman Estates Platzkonzert Germanfest: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Virginia Mary Hayter Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Enjoy German food and more at Hoffman Estates' 13th annual Platzkonzert Germanfest. Free admission. hoffmanestates.org/platz.

Brats are just one of the German foods at the Hoffman Estates Platzkonzert Germanfest on Sept. 9. - Courtesy of the Village of Hoffman Estates

Elmhurst Craft Beer Fest: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, on the Elmhurst History Museum grounds, 120 E. Park Ave., Elmhurst. More than 50 craft and microbreweries will be represented, along with ciders, music and snacks. Presented by the Elmhurst Heritage Foundation to benefit the Elmhurst History Museum and the Churchville Schoolhouse. General admission is $50. Early entry from noon to 1 p.m. is $65. $20 for designated driver. Elmhurst's free trolley will be available all afternoon. www.elmhurstcraftbeerfest.com.

Legions of Craft Beer Fest: 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, in the Gurnee Mills Parking Lot E, 6170 W. Grand Ave., Gurnee. Check out the offerings of 50-plus breweries, plus live music and food trucks. All proceeds will benefit local veterans at the Gurnee American Legion and Lake County Honor Flight. $40-$50. www.gurneelegionsofbeer.com/.

Long Grove Apple Fest: 3 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at 308 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. From apple popcorn to apple fudge, Apple Fest features hundreds of apple-inspired treats. Live music will play all weekend on three stages. Admission is $5; free for kids younger than 12. longgrove.org/festivals/apple-fest/.

Naperville Firkin Beer Fest: 3 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at CityGate Centre, 2155 City Gate Lane, Naperville. The second annual fest features more than 60 craft beers and hard ciders, as well as food trucks. Proceeds benefit Project HELP. For ages 21 or older. $49, $79 for VIP, $69 for Gold Pass, and $20 for designated driver; online fees apply. projecthelpdupage.org.