What we're watching today: Baloo the cat and Henry the dog and their unlikely bond
Updated 8/6/2018 10:54 AM
We all need a friend. And in these divisive times in which we live, it's good to see that differences can be put aside and bonds built. To prove it, meet Baloo the cat and Henry the dog and see how they've enriched each others lives. And we hope that it enriches yours just a little bit.
