Former Elmhurst resident channels Neil Gaiman hero in Lifeline's 'Neverwhere'

hello

Richard Mayhew (Jose Nateras) and Door (Samantha Newcomb) confront the secrets of a magical realm called London Below in Lifeline Theatre's "Neverwhere." Courtesy of Suzanne Plunkett/Lifeline Theatre

Jose Nateras was a full-time graduate student when a role too good to pass up came his way.

With one semester left of school, Nateras heard from a casting director for Lifeline Theatre encouraging him to audition to play Richard Mayhew, the main character in "Neverwhere." Captivated by the role of an average Joe stuck in a sci-fi world, Nateras embarked on an impressive balancing act for months. Between his 15 credit hours, other small jobs and rehearsals, Nateras was out of his apartment from 8 a.m. to midnight many days.

As opening night neared in June, the former Elmhurst resident received an MFA in writing from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Meanwhile, the production's run was extended until Aug. 12.

Mayhew is a Scottish businessman living in London and questioning his very existence. After helping a stranger in need on the street, Mayhew discovers a new realm called London Below filled with creatures and people who slipped through society's cracks.

The play was based on Neil Gaiman's novel "Neverwhere" and adapted by Robert Kauzlaric.

The life of Richard Mayhew (Jose Nateras), center, is upended when he helps a stranger and discovers a shadow world beneath London in Lifeline Theatre's "Neverwhere." - Courtesy of Suzanne Plunkett/Lifeline Theatre

Mayhew gave Nateras the chance to do more than just portray a lovable character. The Mexican-American actor has noticed directors tend to cast people of color in a specific set of roles, such as drug lords. Nateras, however, has rejected typecasting and pursued characters with developed stories. And a Scotsman facing an existential crisis in "Neverwhere" fit the bill.

"(With) this role, I saw an opportunity to be a part in changing representation and making sure people would get a chance to see the hero look like different sorts of things," Nateras said.

Nateras commented that director Ilesa Duncan and others working on "Neverwhere" take diversity very seriously.

"At the time of casting, it was important that the audience is a microcosm of the larger society, and society itself is diverse," Duncan said. "We really are trying to reflect the people of the city, and that by intentionally making casting decisions that represent different people, the people can now relate."

Nateras hopes audiences will also admire Mayhew, a good man who steps up to help a stranger.

"(Richard shows that) bystanders can and need to make a difference standing up for others," Nateras said. "I think the story takes on a profoundness that even in rehearsals I don't think I fully understood."

• • •

"Neverwhere"

Location: Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood Ave., Chicago, (773) 761-4477 or www.lifelinetheatre.com

Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday; through Aug. 12

Tickets: $40