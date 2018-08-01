Fresh mango and tomatillos make this zesty salsa stand out from the rest

This chunky, fruity salsa makes an excellent dip for tortilla or plantain chips. It's also good on hot dogs, tacos, eggs and grilled fish.

The depth of flavor found in Ataulfo mangoes (also commonly called Champagne, yellow or honey mangoes) is preferred, but you can substitute with a larger variety, such as Tommy Atkins, as long as it's very ripe; do not use unripe mango here.

The salsa can be refrigerated for up to 5 days.