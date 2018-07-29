Author events: Meet Alexandra Bracken at Hollywood Palms Saturday

Alexandra Bracken will sign her latest in "The Darkest Minds" series, "The Darkest Legacy," Saturday, Aug. 4, at Naperville's Hollywood Palms Theater. Courtesy of Anderson's Bookshop

Donna Fatigato: 1 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at Tasting Devine Cellars, 21 W. Jefferson Ave., Suite 101, Naperville, (630) 420-9463. Meet local wellness coach Donna Fatigato when she signs "Q2 -- A Healthy Recipe for a Balanced Life" and "Rise Above: 8 Portraits of Life Transformation."

Patricia Sutton: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. La Grange Road, La Grange, (708) 582-6353, andersonsbookshop.com/. Meet Patricia Sutton when she discusses and signs her new middle-grade book, "Capsized: The Forgotten Story of the SS Eastland Disaster," as the event marks its 103rd anniversary. To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's.

Ellen Notbohm: 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka, (847) 446-8880, thebookstall.com/. Meet journalist and author Ellen Notbohm as she celebrates the release of her debut novel, "The River By Starlight."

Averil Reisman: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at Barnes and Noble, 5380 Route 14, Crystal Lake, (815) 444-0824, barnesandnoble.com/. Lake in the Hills resident and romance novelist Averil Reisman will sign her latest release, "Shadows and Masks," during the store's New Writer's Night book-signing event. The book will be available for purchase.

Ami Polonsky: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette, (847) 256-5025, wilmette.libnet.info/wilmette/event/761392. Enjoy snacks, activities and a discussion about Ami Polonsky's new novel, "Threads," during this family book club event. Books will be available for purchase. Registration is required for this free event sponsored by The Book Stall.

Glynnis MacNichol shares her memoir, "No One Tells You This," at Anderson's Bookshop in Naperville. - Courtesy of Anderson's Bookshop

Jo Piazza and Glynnis MacNichol: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, (630) 355-2665, andersonsbookshop.com/. Jo Piazza talks about her new novel, "Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win," and Glynnis MacNichol shares her memoir, "No One Tells You This." To join the signing line, purchase one of the books from Anderson's.

Lake County AuthorFest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Village of Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, 2007 Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach. Sponsored by This Old Book in Grayslake, the family-friendly fest features two dozen local authors, a youth creative writing contest and workshop, a community art project and live jazz by the Gardiner Jazz Combo and Here For The Summer Collective. This event is free; register at eventbrite.com/. For details, see thisoldbook.com/.

Alexandra Bracken: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Hollywood Palms Theater, 352 Route 59, Naperville. New York Times best-selling author Alexandra Bracken will present and sign her latest in "The Darkest Minds" series, "The Darkest Legacy." The new movie "The Darkest Minds" will be shown. To purchase your ticket for this event, purchase the "The Darkest Legacy" from sponsor Anderson's Bookshop. For details, call (630) 355-2665 or see andersonsbookshop.com/.