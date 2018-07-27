Sharing their stories: Rescued dogs visit Ela Library
Sandy Kamen Wisniewski, founder and director of Animal Education and Rescue in Libertyville, recently visited the Ela Area Public Library in Lake Zurich to share information about the organization and stories of animals rescued in Lake County.
The hourlong program included the heartwarming stories of four rescue dogs that were on hand for the event: Summer, Stacks, Cubby and Jackson. The four rescued dogs patiently sat or lay down while around 40 children and parents listened to their stories and asked questions.
For more information about Animal Education and Rescue, visit www.aear.org.
