 
Lifestyle

Sharing their stories: Rescued dogs visit Ela Library

 
Daily Herald staff report
Updated 7/27/2018 7:46 AM
hello
  • Summer, one of the four dogs brought to the Ela Area Public Library, watches the activity as Sandy Kamen Wisniewski of Animal Education and Rescue talks about the rescued animals.

      Summer, one of the four dogs brought to the Ela Area Public Library, watches the activity as Sandy Kamen Wisniewski of Animal Education and Rescue talks about the rescued animals. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Sandy Kamen Wisniewski, founder and director of Animal Education and Rescue in Libertyville visited the Ela Area Public Library in Lake Zurich and shared heartwarming, inspirational stories of animals rescued in Lake County.

    Sandy Kamen Wisniewski, founder and director of Animal Education and Rescue in Libertyville visited the Ela Area Public Library in Lake Zurich and shared heartwarming, inspirational stories of animals rescued in Lake County. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Cubby, one of four dogs Sandy Kamen Wisniewski brought to the Ela Area Public Library, gets a closer look at the kids attending the program.

      Cubby, one of four dogs Sandy Kamen Wisniewski brought to the Ela Area Public Library, gets a closer look at the kids attending the program. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Sandy Kamen Wisniewski talks about Animal Education and Rescue during a program at the Ela Area Public Library in Lake Zurich on July 9.

      Sandy Kamen Wisniewski talks about Animal Education and Rescue during a program at the Ela Area Public Library in Lake Zurich on July 9. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Sandy Kamen Wisniewski, founder and director of Animal Education and Rescue in Libertyville, recently visited the Ela Area Public Library in Lake Zurich to share information about the organization and stories of animals rescued in Lake County.

The hourlong program included the heartwarming stories of four rescue dogs that were on hand for the event: Summer, Stacks, Cubby and Jackson. The four rescued dogs patiently sat or lay down while around 40 children and parents listened to their stories and asked questions.

For more information about Animal Education and Rescue, visit www.aear.org.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 