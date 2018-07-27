5 ideas for this weekend in the suburbs

hello

With summer edging toward August, take the chance to get out this weekend with fairs, festivals, dragon boat racing and more. Here are five ideas; for others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

DuPage County Fair

Enjoy old-fashioned fun at the DuPage County Fair, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. The annual fair features animal and 4-H exhibits, a rodeo on Saturday, demolition derby Sunday, concerts, carnival and a lot more. $15, $10 for seniors, and $7 for kids 3-12. dupagecountyfair.org. 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 27-29.

Lake County Fair

Get in touch with the region's agriculture roots at the Lake County Fair, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. The fair includes livestock barns, expo hall, vendors, carnival midway, family events, bands and more. $5-$10 per day, with family and multiday deals available. www.lcfair.com. 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, July 27-28, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 29.

Randall Oaks Zoo Summerfest

Bring the kids or grandkids to see the animals and enjoy face painting, hayrides, a bubble artist and more at the Randall Oaks Zoo Summerfest this weekend at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. $4. (847) 551-4312 or dtpd.org/randall-oaks-zoo. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 28, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 29.

Chicago International Dragon Boat Festival

Cheer on your favorites as the Chicago International Dragon Boat Festival sails into a new location Saturday at Busse Woods (Ned Brown Preserve) in Elk Grove Village/Schaumburg. Free for spectators. gwndragonboat.com. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 28.

International Bog Day at Volo Bog

Celebrate International Bog Day with art displays, music, crafts, bog tours and more Sunday at the Volo Bog State Natural Area, 28478 W. Brandenburg Road, Ingleside. $5; $3 kids. (815) 344-1294 or friendsofvolobog.org. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 29.