10 hot tickets: Marc Anthony, Crystal Bowersox and Mannheim Steamroller on sale this week

Hanson comes to the Chicago Theatre on Monday, Nov. 5. Associated Press, 2013

Isaac Mizrahi brings his cabaret show ""Moderate to Severe" to City Winery in Chicago at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19. Associated Press, 2013

Mac Miller brings "The Swimming Tour" to Chicago's Aragon Entertainment Center at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3. Associated Press, 2017

Crystal Bowersox performs at City Winery in Chicago on Monday, Oct. 8. Courtesy of City Winery

Marc Anthony brings his "Legacy Tour" to the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Friday, Nov. 30. Associated Press, 2017

"Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster": 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago: stories from Major League Baseball legends to benefit CPS Score. $75. On sale now. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

Crystal Bowersox: 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago: country. $28-$38. On sale now. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

Night Ranger: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan: rock. $40.50-$415.50. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 27. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com.

Isaac Mizrahi -- "Moderate to Severe": 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago: cabaret/jazz/comedy. $45-$65. On sale now. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

"The Nightmare Before Christmas" with Chicago Philharmonic: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University, 50 E. Congress Parkway, Chicago: live performance of Danny Elfman's film score with screening of the 1993 animated film. $30-$86. (800) 982-2787 or auditoriumtheatre.org.

Hanson -- "String Theory -- Live with Orchestra": 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago: pop/rock. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 27. (800) 745-3000 of thechicagotheatre.com.

Marc Anthony -- "Legacy Tour": 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont: Latin pop/rock. $59-$189. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 27. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com.

Maxwell -- "50 Intimate Nights Live": 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Dec. 2 and 3, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago: R&B/soul. $70-$378.50. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 27. (800) 745-3000 of thechicagotheatre.com.

Mac Miller -- "The Swimming Tour": 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at Aragon Entertainment Center, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago: rap/hip-hop. $49.95. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 27. (800) 745-3000.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont: pop/holiday music. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 27. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com.

-- Scott C. Morgan