10 hot tickets: Marc Anthony, Crystal Bowersox and Mannheim Steamroller on sale this week
"Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster": 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago: stories from Major League Baseball legends to benefit CPS Score. $75. On sale now. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.
Crystal Bowersox: 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago: country. $28-$38. On sale now. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.
Night Ranger: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan: rock. $40.50-$415.50. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 27. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com.
Isaac Mizrahi -- "Moderate to Severe": 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago: cabaret/jazz/comedy. $45-$65. On sale now. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.
"The Nightmare Before Christmas" with Chicago Philharmonic: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University, 50 E. Congress Parkway, Chicago: live performance of Danny Elfman's film score with screening of the 1993 animated film. $30-$86. (800) 982-2787 or auditoriumtheatre.org.
Hanson -- "String Theory -- Live with Orchestra": 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago: pop/rock. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 27. (800) 745-3000 of thechicagotheatre.com.
Marc Anthony -- "Legacy Tour": 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont: Latin pop/rock. $59-$189. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 27. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com.
Maxwell -- "50 Intimate Nights Live": 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Dec. 2 and 3, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago: R&B/soul. $70-$378.50. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 27. (800) 745-3000 of thechicagotheatre.com.
Mac Miller -- "The Swimming Tour": 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at Aragon Entertainment Center, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago: rap/hip-hop. $49.95. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 27. (800) 745-3000.
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont: pop/holiday music. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 27. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com.
-- Scott C. Morgan