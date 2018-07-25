Sound check: Nine Days plays Elbo Room Friday

Nine Days at Elbo Room

This is the story of a band. But it's about a whole lot more than just a jangly pop hit from 18 years ago. After three albums, the Long Island alternative rock band Nine Days busted into the mainstream in 2000 with the runaway hit "Absolutely (Story of a Girl)," a catchy confection about … well, a girl, that hit the peak of the pop charts. But a dive deeper into that album, "The Madding Crowd," reveals a collection of tracks that traffic in depth without mucking about in too much pretension; simple, harmonious constructions sport catchy hooks and pack powerful stories on an album that quickly became an emotional touchstone for my early 2000s. Check out the great tunes from that, as well as their whole discography -- when they visit Chicago this weekend. 7 p.m. Friday, July 27, at Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $25; $45 for VIP package. (773) 549-5549 or elboroomlive.com.

Chesney to the rescue

Country superstar Kenny Chesney brings his "Trip Around the Sun Tour" with Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay to Chicago for a night of good old Southern rock. On Friday, July 27, the award-winning performer is releasing a new track, "Songs for the Saints," to raise funds to help repair the hurricane destruction from last September on the Caribbean island of St. John. Check out the new track and help a good cause before catching his show. 4 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at Soldier Field, 1410 Museum Campus Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $49. (800) 745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

Yes Fest in Elmhurst

Discover new music, laugh along with sketch comedy, immerse yourself in poetry and storytelling or just peruse some delightful art exhibits at Yes Fest, Elmhurst's premiere arts and culture festival, this weekend. Now in its sixth year, Yes Fest brings together more than 85 acts performing on five stages across three venues ­-- The Elmhurst Art Museum, 150 S. Cottage Hill Ave.; The Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave.; and Elmhurst Brewing Co., 171 N. Addison Ave. The festival is branching out this year to offer workshops on battle rap, improv marketing, songwriting and more. Learn a few things and catch some great acts, including The Darling Suns, Girl Named Nino, The Slaps, Meghan & Caitlin, The God Awful Small Affairs, Dead Harvest, Where's Fernando?, moderncults and many more. And keep your eyes peeled for the co-hosts of The Underbelly Hours from Elmhurst College's WRSE-88.7 FM radio as they document the event. They may want to talk to you! Noon Friday, July 27, through 7 p.m. Sunday, July 29, in Elmhurst. $9 admission for Elmhurst Art Museum stage; free for all other stages. Check yesfestelmhurst.com for lineup and venue information.

The Underbelly Hours

Speaking of The Underbelly Hours, radio producers Adela Skowronski and Dan Dick dig deep into the Chicago area's underground music scene, discovering unsigned acts and putting them on display on Elmhurst Rock Variety, Elmhurst College's student-run radio airwaves at WRSE-88.7 FM. Catch their show and find a new musician to love as Adela and Dan interview rising artists and give them a chance to perform live every Sunday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the airwaves or streaming at wrse887fm.com.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music fanboy. You can follow him on Twitter at @thatshamieguy. Listen to Brian's "2018 Chicago Sound Check Vol. 6" Spotify playlist for a sampling of some of the local bands he's written about recently for the Daily Herald.