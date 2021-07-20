The responsibility to vote
Posted7/20/2021 1:00 AM
So a reverential term in America is the right to vote. That is unfortunately a misnomer; rather it should read the responsibility to vote. That being said, all Americans should be greatly encouraged to fulfill that responsibility. And following that, all legislators in any level of government, should do everything they can to enforce and encourage that responsibility. And if any legislator does anything to suppress that opportunity for responsibility, that legislator should be treated as a traitor to America and dealt with as all "Benedict Arnolds" are dealt with.
Perhaps voting should be expanded to take place over Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of the first week of November?
Ed Moon
Wheeling
