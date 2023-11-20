New juice bar squeezes into Route 64 storefront in St. Charles

Extract Juicery is open in the former Clean Juice storefront at 1970 W. Main St., in St. Charles, and serves fresh-pressed juice, smoothies, and other healthy options. Courtesy of Extract Juicery

Extract Juicery now is serving fresh-pressed juice, smoothies, and other healthy options on St. Charles' Main Street (Route 64).

The Wheaton-based juice shop has expanded into St. Charles, in the former Clean Juice storefront at 1970 W. Main St. Store hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Customers can order ahead on the Extract Juicery app or website for quick grab-and-go service.

Extract Juicery will host a weekend-long grand opening, Dec. 2-4, where guests will get to taste free samples, win prizes and meet the owner.

Kevin Walker opened the first Extract Juicery in Wheaton in 2021. He said the St. Charles location marks Extract's first expansion into the western suburbs.

Extract Juicery is a cold-pressed juice and smoothie bar that sets itself apart by using only organic fruits and vegetables. The cold-press process is used to preserve the nutritional quality of the juice.

In addition to juice and smoothies, Extract Juicery will serve acai bowls, wellness shots, toast, open-faced sandwiches, salads and gluten-free brownies.

On Dec. 2, the first 50 guests in line at 8 a.m. will receive a $50 rewards credit with any purchase, and there will be free pictures with Santa from 2 to 4 p.m.

Throughout the weekend, the store will hold free raffles for prizes, including a year's supply of smoothies, free cleanses, gift cards, Lululemon gift packet, an Apple watch, and a Louis Vuitton wallet. Samples of gourmet toasts, smoothies, and cold-pressed juices will be available for customers waiting in line.

The St. Charles Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the juice bar at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 4.