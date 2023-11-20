New Italian restaurant and piano bar opens in Aurora

Amore Mio Italian restaurant and piano bar, owned by Chef Roberto Avila, is now open at 33 W. New York St., in downtown Aurora. Courtesy of City of Aurora

A new Italian restaurant and piano bar, Amore Mio, opened Friday in downtown Aurora.

The eatery pays homage to the Italian American restaurants of mid-20th century New York City. The restaurant's first floor is the dining room, and the basement space is a piano bar complete with a lounge and live music.

Amore Mio is owned by Chef Roberto Avila, a former professional soccer player, real estate guru, and restaurateur who also owns the restaurant family, Altiro Latin Fusion Aurora, Altiro Latin Fusion Wheaton, and Altiro Latin Fusion Geneva, with his wife, Erika Villanueva.