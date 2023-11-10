Lou Sandoval named president, CEO of Illinois Chamber of Commerce

The Illinois Chamber of Commerce board has named Lou Sandoval as its next chief executive officer and president, following a national search led by executive recruiting firm Koya Partners.

As CEO, Sandoval will lead the chamber in representing the business community to champion policies that support growth across Illinois' dynamic and diverse economy.

"His vision aligns perfectly with our mission and core values," said Ann Deters, Illinois Chamber of Commerce board chair. "His leadership, passion, and strategic approach will undoubtedly drive value for our members."

Sandoval comes to the role after a successful career as a business owner and consultant across a variety of industries in Illinois. As president and managing partner of the Halo Advisory Group, Sandoval has advised early-stage, growth companies and Fortune 500 clients on go-to-market strategies, scalability, change management, and mergers and acquisitions.

Previously he held executive leadership roles for NAUTIC-ON, a Brunswick Corporation brand focused on providing technology and business solutions to the recreational boating industry. For nearly 20 years, Sandoval founded and led a marine dealership, which served customers throughout the Western Great Lakes Region.

"I have dedicated my entire career to building resilient businesses and transforming complex ones to prepare them for future challenges," Sandoval said. "I have also been a vocal advocate for issues that have hindered their growth and expansion, and I feel honored to be able to apply these experiences as the next leader of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, representing the voice of all businesses in Illinois, and paving the way for a new era of progress and innovation."

Throughout his career, Sandoval has successfully built and led high-performing teams and spearheaded innovative product development for both startups and established corporations. He has a record of scaling businesses up to $35 million, managing organizations of up to $500 million, and leading fundraising efforts, having raised more than $80 million in venture capital and private equity.

Sandoval serves as an independent board director for Wintrust Bank. He also is a board member of Epic Academy; on the executive board of Pathway to Adventure Council; and board of advisers for DePaul University and Kognitive Networks.

He also was appointed by former Gov. Bruce Rauner to the Illinois River Coordinating Council and co-chaired the Latino Advisor Committee for former U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk.

Sandoval is a graduate of DePaul University and an adjunct faculty member for Hispanic & Latino Executive Leadership in McKinsey & Company's Connect Leaders Program.