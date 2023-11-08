November is Thank a Business Month; here's what you can do

The Better Business Bureau suggests customers give a nod of support and thanks to trusted businesses with great products, customer service, or community involvement.

Small, mid-size, and large businesses do more than provide jobs for their employees. They often serve as an integral part of the fabric and lifeblood of their community.

The Better Business Bureau's new campaign in November, Thank a Business Month, invites customers to say thank you.

"At the end of November, we celebrate local and smaller businesses with Small Business Saturday following Thanksgiving," said Steve J. Bernas, Better Business Bureau president and CEO. "That's very important, but one day a year isn't enough to thank great businesses that do an exceptionally good job."

Aside from spending money with great local businesses, another powerful way to thank them is to leave a positive review. You can post a good review on various sites and the Better Business Bureau website, BBB.org.

Posting positive reviews on Google, local Facebook groups or any review site of your choice helps tout a good business. Also, posting positive comments on the business's website and social media channels helps. Small business owners can attract and retain customers through online customer reviews.

According to the Small Business Administration, small businesses contribute 44% of U.S. economic activity. Locally, about 68 cents of every dollar spent in the community stays in the community, while only 43 cents of every dollar stays when shopping non-locally.

Small businesses employ 61.7 million Americans, totaling 46.4% of private sector employees. From 1995 to 2021, small businesses created 17.3 million net new jobs, accounting for 62.7% of net jobs created since 1995, the BBB reports.

To find local retailers online, try the local Chamber of Commerce, neighborhood-focused organizations, Facebook Marketplace, Etsy, TikTok, and other social media sites.