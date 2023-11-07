Duck Donuts to open new location in Geneva

Duck Donuts, 1302 Commons Drive, Geneva, will host a grand opening starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, where the first customer in line will receive a dozen free doughnuts a month for a year. Courtesy of Duck Donuts

A grand opening will be held this weekend for a new Duck Donuts in Geneva.

The first customer waiting in line at 7 a.m. Saturday will receive a dozen free doughnuts a month for a year, the company announced in a news release. The next 50 customers will receive the Sprinkling Happiness Package, two dozen doughnuts and a bucket of coffee for a future visit.

The new location at 1302 Commons Drive in Geneva will be the third in Illinois, according to the release. The franchise already has shops in Libertyville and Naperville.

The 1,500-square-foot retail shop reflects the franchise's iconic beach theme. In addition to made-fresh-to-order doughnuts, Duck Donuts also offers signature coffee blends, espresso beverages, doughnut breakfast sandwiches, doughnut sundaes, frozen beverages, milkshakes and retail items, the release stated.

The Geneva location will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Sunday and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Duck Donuts opened its first locations in 2007 in the beach resort towns of Duck and Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, and now has more than 135 locally owned shops in 25 states and internationally, the release stated.

More information is available online at DuckDonuts.com or on Facebook.