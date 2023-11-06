Optima, Inc. sees strong leasing, first move-ins at Optima Verdana luxury rental community

Offering sweeping treetop views of Chicago's North Shore, the rooftop sky deck at Optima Verdana is home to multiple outdoor lounge seating and dining areas, barbecues, herb gardens, a bocce court and fire pits. Courtesy of Michael Duerinckx

Designed for year-round use, the heated pool at Optima Verdana features a sliding glass wall that opens onto the community's seventh-floor sky deck. Courtesy of Michael Duerinckx

Designed by Optima, Inc., CEO David Hovey Sr., Optima Verdana represents the Chicago-region debut of the firm's proprietary exterior vertical landscaping system designed to stay green year-round. Courtesy of Michael Duerinckx

Design-driven real estate firm Optima, Inc. has started welcoming resident move-ins at Optima Verdana, a new luxury rental community in downtown Wilmette.

Since opening its leasing gallery in May, Optima Verdana has seen a surge in renters looking for a new North Shore apartment. The property is 72% leased, surpassing expectations.

Optima Verdana offers 100 residences in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts and penthouse configurations, spanning from 660 to 2,790 square feet. Monthly rents range from about $3,000 to nearly $12,000.

Designed by Optima CEO and founder David Hovey Sr., and David Hovey Jr., the community stands apart from other rental offerings on the North Shore due to its contemporary design, comprehensive amenities, innovative sustainable features and abundant greenery.

"When we designed Optima Verdana, our goal was to deliver an unrivaled living experience that takes full advantage of the community's unique position in the heart of downtown Wilmette while delivering exceptional design, amenities and services to residents and their guests," said Hovey Sr. "The strong leasing performance at Optima Verdana surpassed our expectations and demonstrates the demand for the convenience, modern interiors and low-maintenance lifestyle that only a luxury rental community like this can provide."

Available in two distinctive finish packages, the residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows with roller shades, 10-inch luxury wide-plank flooring, chef-inspired kitchens equipped with Fisher & Paykel appliances and Kohler fixtures, custom built-in storage solutions, wine fridges, spacious pantries, and bathrooms with free-standing soaking tubs and separate water closets in most floor plans.

Private terraces or balconies, ranging from 65 to 931 square feet in size, feature Optima's signature vertical landscaping system with plants that grow up and over the edge of each floor and include quick-heating electric grills and fire pits in select residences.

The building has an expansive seventh-floor sky deck, offering sweeping treetop views of the North Shore's skyline, including the Bahá'í Temple. The rooftop common area provides a range of indoor and outdoor amenities, such as a sun deck with multiple lounge chairs and dining areas; barbecues; herb gardens; a bocce court; fire pits; a residents club; a party room with chef's kitchen, billiards and table tennis; a dedicated game room; a sauna; and a heated lap pool and spa with retractable glass walls designed for year-round use.

More indoor amenities can be found on the building's first floor, including a 24-hour front door person, pickleball/basketball court, fitness center with cardio and strength-training equipment, yoga studio and massage rooms, a sports lounge, golf simulator, kids' playroom, dog run and pet spa, library lounge with complimentary coffee service, and multiple work-from-home spaces including conference rooms and a business center.

Residents can take advantage of fitness programming, including yoga, Pilates and water aerobics classes and personal training services. Organized resident programming includes a book club, Mah Jongg club, a running club and pickleball league.

Located on the corner of Central Avenue and Green Bay Road, across from the Wilmette Metra commuter train station, the building features 176 parking spaces, including electric vehicle charging stations.

For more details, visit optimaverdana.com.