Buona Beef and Original Rainbow Cone restaurant to open in Kildeer

This rendering depicts a combination Buona Beef and Original Rainbow Cone restaurant. A new dual-concept location is set to open this month in Kildeer. courtesy OF Buona Beef

A new restaurant combining the meaty offerings of Buona Beef and the sweet treats of Original Rainbow Cone is set to open Nov. 15 at 21591 N. Rand Road in Kildeer.

It will be the ninth dual concept location launched since 2018 when the partnership between the Buonavolanto and Sapp families was forged. Both are third-generation family businesses.

"Grandpa Joe" Sapp created the iconic rainbow cone, which features chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House, pistachio, and orange sherbet, in 1926 at the original location in a pink building at 92nd and Western in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood. Rather than scooped, the ice cream is sliced and layered, and it can be enjoyed in a waffle or sugar cone, dish or as a cake.

The first Buona Beef opened in Berwyn in 1981 and the company has grown to become the largest family-owned Italian beef restaurant group and Italian beef producer in the country.

Unlike other dual-concept locations where Original Rainbow Cone kiosks were added to an existing Buona Beef restaurant, the Kildeer location is a new corporate location.

An opening night celebration will be hosted from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 14 to those who register at buona-kildeer-benefit-night.splashthat.com.

All menu items will be half off and the proceeds will go to CASA Lake County.

Other suburban combination Buona and Rainbow Cone locations are in Darien, Skokie, Lakemoor, Mount Prospect, Harwood Heights, Glendale Heights, Bolingbrook and Valparaiso, Indiana.

"The warm welcome extended by our communities to these two iconic Chicago brands coming together has been a source of great joy for us," said Dominic Fallara, VP of operations for Buona. "We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to introduce the Kildeer community to the magic of these cherished brands."

The company plans to open new locations in Wisconsin, Tennessee, Texas and Florida next year and Arizona and California in the future.