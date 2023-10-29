After Hours
Posted10/29/2023 5:00 AM
The Oct. 21 ribbon cutting for the new Cooper's Hawk on Gary Avenue in Bloomingdale. Cutting the ribbon is Alfredo Romero, head kitchen manager, along with Brien Terhune, general manager, Jason Plutz, Bloomingdale Trustee Judi Von Huben, state Rep. Jennifer Sanalitro, and Andriea Golder from the Bloomingdale Chamber of Commerce. They are surrounded by chamber members and Cooper's Hawk staff. Cooper's Hawk opened to the public Oct. 23. The Bloomingdale location was dedicated to Lynfred Winery with plaque in the sidewalk walking into the new restaurant commemorating their inspiration.
Courtesy of Mark Black
Courtesy of Mark Black
The Schaumburg Business Association recently welcomed a new subdivision of eight custom homes to Schaumburg by Projades. Pictured are Ram Prashantha, manager for Projades, and his team along with Mayor Tom Dailly, village Trustee Esha Patel and several members of the SBA.
Courtesy of Schaumburg Business Association
The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon cutting for Dr. Shantelle and Associates Ltd., 552 South Washington St., No. 115, Oct. 19. Attendees included NACC President and CEO Kaylin Risvold, Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli and Dr. Shantelle Whitehead. The business expanded from four client rooms to nine client rooms.
Courtesy of Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce
The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Concierge Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery, 55 S. Main St., No. 211, in Naperville Oct. 18. The ceremony was attended by NACC President and CEO Kaylin Risvold, Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli, and Laura Benarosch, Concierge chief operating officer. "We have future plans to add a surgical center to our Naperville location," Benarosch said.
Courtesy of Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce
The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Sea Love Candle Bar & Boutique in Naperville Oct. 11 with owner Shefali Patel.
Courtesy of Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce
Courtesy of Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce
The Glenview Chamber of Commerce recently joined Bullseye Axe Lounge for a ribbon cutting at 1954 Tower Drive, Suite B3-A in Glenview.
Courtesy of Glenview Chamber of Commerce
