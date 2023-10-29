After Hours

Courtesy of Mark Black

The Oct. 21 ribbon cutting for the new Cooper's Hawk on Gary Avenue in Bloomingdale. Cutting the ribbon is Alfredo Romero, head kitchen manager, along with Brien Terhune, general manager, Jason Plutz, Bloomingdale Trustee Judi Von Huben, state Rep. Jennifer Sanalitro, and Andriea Golder from the Bloomingdale Chamber of Commerce. They are surrounded by chamber members and Cooper's Hawk staff. Cooper's Hawk opened to the public Oct. 23. The Bloomingdale location was dedicated to Lynfred Winery with plaque in the sidewalk walking into the new restaurant commemorating their inspiration.