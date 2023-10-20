Illinois payroll jobs increase to record high

The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Thursday the unemployment rate increased 0.3 percentage points to 4.4%, while nonfarm payrolls increased by 9,500 in September, a record high surpassing pre-pandemic payroll numbers, based on preliminary data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The August revised unemployment rate was 4.1%, unchanged from the preliminary figure. The August monthly change in payrolls was revised from the preliminary report, from -100 to +3,800 jobs.

In September, the industry sectors with the largest over-the-month job gains included: trade, transportation and utilities (+3,400), manufacturing (+2,500), and leisure and hospitality (+2,100). The industry sectors with monthly payroll job declines included: professional and business services (-2,200), construction (-300), and mining (-100).

"The Illinois labor market continues to benefit from significant, steady long-term job growth throughout the state, motivating and mobilizing jobseekers eager to reconnect with the workforce," said Deputy Gov. Andy Manar. "IDES and its local workforce partners are at the ready to provide workers and employers with the services they need to find their next career and fill open positions in this prime job market."

Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Director Kristin Richards said "momentum is growing" in the labor market.

Illinois' payroll jobs reaching a record high demonstrates Illinois businesses "continue to create jobs and contribute to a positive economic trajectory," Richards said.

The state's unemployment rate was 0.6 percentage points higher than the national unemployment rate reported for September -- 3.8%, unchanged from the previous month. Illinois' unemployment rate was down 0.2 percentage points from a year ago when it was at 4.6%.

Compared to a year ago, nonfarm payroll jobs increased by 79,400 jobs, with gains across most major industries.

Industry groups with the largest jobs increases included: educational and health services (+36,900), government (+29,900), and leisure and hospitality (+27,300). Professional and business services (-20,300), manufacturing (-7,200), and information (-4,900) reported the largest declines in payroll jobs. In September, total nonfarm payrolls were up 1.3% over-the-year in Illinois and up 2.1% in the nation.

The number of unemployed workers was 282,500, up 6.1% from the previous month, and down 4.7% over the same month one year ago. The labor force was almost unchanged over the month and down 0.1% over the year. The unemployment rate identifies people out of work and seeking employment. Anyone who exhausts or is ineligible for benefits still is reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work.

In June 2020, Gov. J.B. Pritzker launched Get Hired Illinois, a one-stop-shop website to help connect jobseekers with hiring employers. The site features virtual job fairs, no-cost virtual training, and includes IllinoisJobLink.com, the state's largest job search engine, which recently had 53,689 posted resumes with 108,492 available jobs.