UnitedHealthcare and RUSH Health agree to multiyear Medicare Advantage relationship

UnitedHealthcare and RUSH Health have established a new relationship that gives UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plan members network access to all RUSH Health locations in Illinois for the first time.

This includes RUSH University Medical Center, ranked among Illinois' best hospitals for quality of care.

The multiyear agreement, effective Oct. 1, provides UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plan members with enhanced access to quality care and provides a new option as they choose which health plan best meets their health care needs during the current Medicare Annual Enrollment Period, according to a news release.

"This new relationship will create greater access to the very best health care for more patients across the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana," said Lisa Wagamon, RUSH Health president. "We are pleased to be able to extend the reach of academic medicine to more patients and families, especially those who need care for serious and complex conditions."

Tommy O'Connor, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement in Illinois, said the collaboration provides UnitedHealthcare clients throughout Chicago and surrounding areas "greater access to quality, affordable care."

In Illinois, UnitedHealthcare serves more than 186,000 people enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans with a network of thousands of physicians and other care providers statewide.

RUSH Health is a clinically integrated network of physicians and hospitals. The health system covers the spectrum of patient care from wellness and prevention to disease and care management. RUSH Health includes RUSH University Medical Center in Chicago, RUSH Copley Medical Center in Aurora, RUSH Oak Park Hospital, Riverside Medical Center and more than 140 physician practices.

The new agreement covers nearly all UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plan types, with the exception of Medicare Advantage Access plans.