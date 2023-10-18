Chick-fil-A receives approval for location on east side of St. Charles

St. Charles City Council members have approved a special-use permit for a Chick-fil-A restaurant on Route 64 across from the Charlestowne Mall.

A vacant former Chili's restaurant along Route 64 will be demolished to make way for the Chick-fil-A.

Joe Varvina, representing developers H.R. Green, Inc., filed a special-use permit application on Aug. 9 to construct a drive-through facility for a Chick-fil-A restaurant at 3795 E. Main St. (Route 64).

The property, located at the southwest corner of Route 64 and 38th Avenue, is owned by DB Triple Dipper LLC.

Plans for the new restaurant passed through the planning and development committee and the government operations committee in September. With city council approval, the developer will not need to come back before the council to start the demolition and construction on the site at their discretion.