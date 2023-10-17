Naperville-based financial firm raises $90,000 at Casino for a Cause fundraiser

Naperville-based IntentGen Financial Partners raised $90,000 at its recent "Casino for a Cause" fundraiser.

The financial investment firm hosted the black-tie optional event for clients and guests, who received chips to play casino games with professional dealers. Attendees bought more chips through charitable donations to local community nonprofits.

IntentGen Founding Partner and Wealth Adviser Zac Larson was pleased with the outpouring of support. Attendees gave $45,000 during the fundraiser and the firm matched those donations to reach $90,000.

"We were grateful to have 200 clients, guests, and nonprofit partners come together to raise $90,000 for this community," he said.

The 14 participating nonprofits were: 360 Youth Services of Naperville; 4 13 Inc of Naperville; Bridge Communities of Glen Ellyn; DuPage PADS; Families Helping Families of Naperville; Feed My Starving Children; Grow Wellness Foundation of Naperville; Hesed House of Aurora: Kids Matter of Naperville; Little Friends of Warrenville; Loaves & Fishes of Naperville; Naperville Humane Society; Naperville Responds; and Strong Families-YWCA Metropolitan Chicago.

IntentGen recently was named one of 10 financial advisory firms in America as a 2023 Charitable Champion by Invest in Others.

"We were very honored by Invest in Others for this national recognition," Larson said. "It very much speaks to our mission of 'Living Generously.' Service to others takes on many forms, and we feel fortunate to serve clients by empowering them to intentionally save, spend, and give their money."