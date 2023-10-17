ComEd welcomes more than 2,000 high school students to explore careers in energy

ComEd will host more than 2,000 high school students from across Northern Illinois Wednesday, Oct. 18, to help them explore careers in energy.

The Chicago-based energy company's annual Career Day will feature more than 100 career booths and exhibits, on-site demonstrations, and a Q&A session with company leadership to boost awareness of the variety of career opportunities created by the clean energy transition.

This year's Career Day will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NOW Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Pkwy., in Hoffman Estates.

ComEd equipment will be on-site, including a helicopter, heavy hauling vehicles and drones. Company employees will demonstrate drone piloting and pole climbing, and students can interact with goats, which help maintain the power grid by clearing vegetation overgrowth near field equipment.

A recent study, commissioned by ComEd, revealed as many as 150,000 jobs will be created in Illinois by 2050 to support the state's clean energy transition. Through such events, ComEd seeks to enhance the pool of diverse, skilled, and local talent that will be key to modernizing the grid in light of climate change and growing demand for power as entire communities go electric.

During the event, students will have the opportunity to connect with representatives from across the company to learn about their roles in maintaining power reliability for the 9 million people served in northern Illinois, including construction, engineering, finance, and customer service, among other jobs.