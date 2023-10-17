After Hours

Courtesy of VNA Health Care

VNA Health Care, the largest Community Health Center in the suburbs, recently announced a lease agreement paving the way for an expansion of its services at a new clinic on the Bloomhaven Campus. The new facility, at 323 Weston, will continue VNA's long-standing commitment to the Aurora community and will allow it to expand its services and increase patient accessibility to quality, affordable health care on the east side of Aurora. Services are anticipated to begin in summer 2024. VNA is making a substantial, $5 million investment in the buildout of a more than 26,000-square-foot medical center that will be home to at least 30 medical exam rooms, procedure rooms, mental health counseling rooms, therapy centers, a pharmacy, a wellness center and kitchen, and laboratory. VNA President and CEO Linnea Windel and Bloomhaven Founding Partner Michael Poulakidas executed the lease, joined by Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, Aurora Unit District 131 Superintendent Jennifer Norrell, VNA leadership and staff, and other community leaders.