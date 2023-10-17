After Hours
Updated 10/17/2023 2:18 PM
Send photos of business events to afterhours@dailyherald.com.
The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated Batavia Chamber member Best Day Housecleaning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 28. The event was held on the steps of the chamber office, 106 W. Wilson St., in Batavia. Mayor Jeffery Schielke joined owner Katherine Banks and her husband, Christian; the couple's son, Jay; and two of Best Day Housecleaning's staff members, Rachel and Sam. Attendees included Batavia Chamber President and CEO Margaret Perreault; Patti Anselme, special events coordinator; and Shirley Mott, communications and membership coordinator. Also present were Anthony Isom of the city of Batavia, Batavia Chamber board President Jamie Saam, chamber ambassadors and business owners.
Courtesy of Batavia Chamber of Commerce
VNA Health Care, the largest Community Health Center in the suburbs, recently announced a lease agreement paving the way for an expansion of its services at a new clinic on the Bloomhaven Campus. The new facility, at 323 Weston, will continue VNA's long-standing commitment to the Aurora community and will allow it to expand its services and increase patient accessibility to quality, affordable health care on the east side of Aurora. Services are anticipated to begin in summer 2024. VNA is making a substantial, $5 million investment in the buildout of a more than 26,000-square-foot medical center that will be home to at least 30 medical exam rooms, procedure rooms, mental health counseling rooms, therapy centers, a pharmacy, a wellness center and kitchen, and laboratory. VNA President and CEO Linnea Windel and Bloomhaven Founding Partner Michael Poulakidas executed the lease, joined by Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, Aurora Unit District 131 Superintendent Jennifer Norrell, VNA leadership and staff, and other community leaders.
Courtesy of VNA Health Care
A grand reopening and ribbon cutting of Bliss Wine Lounge at 201 S. Main St., in Wauconda. This revamped business is being led by one of the area's youngest entrepreneurs, 23-year-old Alex Casebolt.
Courtesy of Wauconda Area Chamber of Commerce
A grand reopening and ribbon cutting of Bliss Wine Lounge at 201 S. Main St., in Wauconda. This revamped business is being lead by one of the area's youngest entrepreneurs, 23-year-old Alex Casebolt.
Courtesy of Wauconda Area Chamber of Commerce
A grand reopening and ribbon cutting of Bliss Wine Lounge at 201 S. Main St., in Wauconda. This revamped business is being lead by one of the area's youngest entrepreneurs, 23-year-old Alex Casebolt.
Courtesy of Wauconda Area Chamber of Commerce
From left, RE Development Solutions President Ramsey Elshafei is joined by North Aurora Mayor Mark Gaffino and Mike Toth, village business and administrative services manager, in breaking ground on the next phase of Randall Square. The retail and office complex on the corner of Randall Road and Oak Street is part of a 15-acre development in the Randall Road corridor.
Courtesy of RE Development Solutions
The next phase of Randall Square including office and retail/restaurant buildings. The retail and office complex on the corner of Randall Road and Oak Street is part of a 15-acre development in the Randall Road corridor.
Courtesy of RE Development Solutions
The next phase of Randall Square including office and retail/restaurant buildings. The retail and office complex on the corner of Randall Road and Oak Street is part of a 15-acre development in the Randall Road corridor.
Courtesy of RE Development Solutions
The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated a ribbon cutting for Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy, 1624 Route 59 in Naperville. Chamber President and CEO Kaylin Risvold welcomed Clinical Director Akram Ibrahim and his colleagues to the chamber. Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli thanked the business for choosing to open a clinic in the second-largest business economy in the state.
Courtesy of Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce
The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated a ribbon cutting for Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy, 1624 Route 59 in Naperville. Chamber President and CEO Kaylin Risvold welcomed Clinical Director Akram Ibrahim and his colleagues to the chamber. Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli thanked the business for choosing to open a clinic in the second-largest business economy in the state.
Courtesy of Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.