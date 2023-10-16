 

Itasca Bank and Trust Co. announces promotions

  • Mark Stelter

    Mark Stelter

  • John Mueller

    John Mueller

  • John Hunt

    John Hunt

 
Updated 10/16/2023 6:19 AM

James R. Mensching, president of Itasca Bank and Trust Co. recently announced the promotion of three officers.

Mark Stelter of Itasca was promoted to vice president, senior lender, and director of community association lending. He joined the bank in 2001 and has been in the banking industry for nearly 40 years. A lifelong resident of DuPage County, Stelter graduated from Western Illinois University with a bachelor of science degree in law enforcement administration and a master of business administration degree from Benedictine University.

 

John Mueller of Woodridge was promoted to vice president and senior lender. He has been with the bank since 2011. He began his career in the banking industry in 2002 and has been a lender for nearly 20 years. Mueller graduated from Monmouth College with a bachelor of arts degree in business administration, management and economics, and a master of business administration degree from North Central College.

John J. Hunt of Libertyville was promoted to executive vice president. He joined the bank in November 2011 and has been in the banking industry for more than three decades. Hunt also is a member of the bank's Senior Management Team. He graduated from Marquette University with a bachelor of science degree in Finance and the Wisconsin Graduate School of Banking.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 