Itasca Bank and Trust Co. announces promotions

James R. Mensching, president of Itasca Bank and Trust Co. recently announced the promotion of three officers.

Mark Stelter of Itasca was promoted to vice president, senior lender, and director of community association lending. He joined the bank in 2001 and has been in the banking industry for nearly 40 years. A lifelong resident of DuPage County, Stelter graduated from Western Illinois University with a bachelor of science degree in law enforcement administration and a master of business administration degree from Benedictine University.

John Mueller of Woodridge was promoted to vice president and senior lender. He has been with the bank since 2011. He began his career in the banking industry in 2002 and has been a lender for nearly 20 years. Mueller graduated from Monmouth College with a bachelor of arts degree in business administration, management and economics, and a master of business administration degree from North Central College.

John J. Hunt of Libertyville was promoted to executive vice president. He joined the bank in November 2011 and has been in the banking industry for more than three decades. Hunt also is a member of the bank's Senior Management Team. He graduated from Marquette University with a bachelor of science degree in Finance and the Wisconsin Graduate School of Banking.