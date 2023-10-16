Banking for the greater good: A commitment to community

In an era when major financial institutions are increasingly prioritizing community and social impact, Great Lakes Credit Union (GLCU) has been diligently serving residents for over 85 years.



GLCU's mission is deeply rooted in the principle of "Banking for the greater good," a guiding ethos that influences every aspect of our operations. Our commitment to community engagement and the delivery of accessible financial services goes beyond being just a credit union. We want to deliver partnerships, services, and tools for historically underserved communities seeking inclusion within the traditional financial system.



Volunteering at its core: A foundation for good



One of the cornerstones of GLCU's community-centric approach is our deep-rooted involvement in volunteering. GLCU's Foundation for Financial Empowerment and the Great Wave volunteer program exemplify this dedication. Through this foundation, we partner with local organizations and initiatives that align with our mission of uplifting communities through financial education. In 2023 alone, our team members -- who we call "Great Wave" volunteers -- have volunteered 3,000 hours of their time in their communities.



Whether it's financial education workshops, scholarship programs, or volunteerism, GLCU strives to be an active participant in the progress of the neighborhoods we serve. Through our foundation, GLCU is one of only six credit unions in the United States to offer HUD-approved housing and financial counseling services, available to anyone within the communities we serve -- no credit union membership required. HUD-certified housing counselors assist residents with everything from crafting a budget to foreclosure intervention, and have been on-site in Chicago helping migrants from Venezuela obtain rental housing.



Community involvement: Creating lasting change



At GLCU, we understand that community involvement goes beyond financial transactions. It's about nurturing relationships, fostering growth, and making a lasting impact.



The Leaders Network, a group of dedicated community and faith leaders located on Chicago's West Side, selected GLCU as a partner to help them accomplish their goal of bringing accessible banking services to the Austin neighborhood. Long known as a financial desert, the West Side of Chicago has lacked accessible, affordable, and quality financial services. Many of the residents must either use non-bank alternatives, like currency exchanges, or leave their neighborhood to access banking services. The goal of this historic partnership is to expand financial accessibility, lower the barriers to equitable services, and enable residents to begin to build generational wealth that will uplift the community for years to come.



Building empowerment and hope for a brighter future



In a world where financial institutions are increasingly recognizing the importance of community involvement, we feel Great Lakes Credit Union stands as a source of financial empowerment, hope, and a model of what it truly means to bank for the greater good. With a commitment to volunteering, community involvement, and equitable financial services, we do our best to set an example of the transformative role that financial institutions can play in the lives of individuals and neighborhoods.

