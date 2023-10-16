Authorities: Landlord who killed 6-year-old boy 'heavily interested' in Middle East events

The Chicago office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations on Sunday identified Wadea Al-Fayoume as the 6-year-old Plainfield Township boy killed Saturday in what authorities are calling a hate crime. Courtesy of CAIR-Chicago

Joseph M. Czuba is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of hate crime and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, Will County sheriff's police said Sunday.

Just before fatally stabbing a 6-year-old Muslim boy in Plainfield Township Saturday, the family's landlord argued with the boy's mother about the war in Israel, authorities said.

"Let's pray for peace," the woman told the landlord, according to authorities.

But her landlord, Joseph Czuba, instead began attacking the woman, authorities said. She escaped to a bathroom, locked the door, and called the police. She was unable to get her son, who was on a bed in a bedroom.

Authorities said Czuba stabbed the 6-year-old boy, identified as Wadea Al-Fayoume, 26 times. A forensic pathologist removed the serrated military-style knife with a seven-inch blade from the boy's abdomen, authorities said.

"She could hear her son being stabbed," Will County Assistant State's Attorney Michael Fitzgerald said during a detention hearing Monday.

Will County Judge Donald DeWilkins denied release for Czuba, a 71-year-old man from Plainfield Township. Czuba is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one charge of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of hate crime.

Czuba, who requested a public defender, said he plans to appeal the judge's ruling detaining him.

Fitzgerald said Czuba and his wife rented two rooms to the boy's mother, Hanaan Shahin, for the last two years. Czuba's wife told authorities that her husband had been listening to conservative news programs and was "heavily interested" in events in the Middle East and reports about the Day of Jihad in the United States on Oct. 13.

On Wednesday, he told his wife that Shahin and her son had to move out and that he was concerned that Shahin would have her Palestinian friends harm his family.

The Justice Department opened a hate crime investigation into the events leading up to the attack, Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

President Joe Biden said in a statement: "This horrific act of hate has no place in America, and stands against our fundamental values: freedom from fear for how we pray, what we believe, and who we are."

FBI Director Chris Wray said on a call with reporters Sunday that the FBI is also moving quickly to mitigate the threats.

A senior FBI official who spoke on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the Bureau said the majority of the threats that the FBI has responded to were not judged to be credible, adding that the FBI takes them all seriously nonetheless.

• The Associated Press contributed to this report.