Attorney Gary Gassman recognized among Crain's 'Notable Leaders in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion'

Chicago law firm Cozen O'Connor attorney Gary Gassman, co-vice chair of the firm's Global Insurance Department and co-chair of its Professional Liability Practice Group, has been recognized by Crain's Chicago Business as one of its 2023 Notable Leaders in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

Gassman was selected as one of the top Chicago-area leaders demonstrating personal and professional commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. He focuses his practice in the areas of insurance coverage counseling and litigation.

For 30 years, Gassman has handled liability cases involving directors, officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and other types of professional and general liability. He also serves as national coverage counsel for domestic and international insurance clients.

Gassman also has led the Cozen O'Connor LGBTQ+ attorney resource group and serves on the firm's diversity committee. In these roles, he champions other LGBTQ+ lawyers within the firm and across the legal community.

He just completed his role as chair of the American Bar Association Tort Trial & Insurance Practice Section, one of the ABA's largest and most active sections with 12,000 members. Previously, he served as the section's diversity officer, and is now council liaison to its special standing committee on diversity and inclusion.

Gassman has been recognized three times by Crain's Chicago Business as one of its "Notable Gen X Leaders in Law" (in 2019, 2021 and 2022) and is regularly selected by his peers as one of the Best Lawyers in America in Insurance Law and Litigation -- Insurance.

He is licensed to practice in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Arizona.