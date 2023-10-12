 

Restaurant and lounge open inside The Matrix Club in Naperville

The restaurant and lounge inside The Matrix Club, a sprawling entertainment venue that opened late summer in south Naperville, now are open.

The Matrix Room restaurant promises a globally inspired dining experience at the multi-cultural convention, banquet and performing arts venue.

 

Open for dinner seven nights a week, the restaurant features a live music lounge and fusion bar as well as a culturally diverse menu created by executive chef Alonso Beckford.

The Jamaican-born Beckford's menu features starters such as tuna and avocado napoleon and tangerine-glazed pork belly. Entrees include roasted lamb shank, sweet corn ravioli and scallops with truffled risotto.

The 75,000-square-foot Matrix Club held its first event in August after a series of construction delays pushed back the opening for about a year. The venue offers a banquet hall, theater, art gallery, sound lab and yoga studio in addition to the restaurant and connected bar, Meg's Lounge.

Beyond hosting weddings, proms, corporate events and concerts, CEO and founder Madan Kulkarni envisions the Matrix Club as a multicultural hub for artists from the area and around the world to gather as creators. With its lighting, sound and recording systems, the Matrix Club has the capability of streaming events from the banquet hall, theater, and restaurant.

It took more than a decade for Kulkarni's vision for the venue to be realized. The opening of the restaurant and lounge were a final hurdle that also holds an emotional meaning for Kulkarni and his wife, Shebani.

The lounge is named in honor of their daughter Meghna Kulkarni, who died suddenly in February 2022.

A portion of proceeds from a signature cocktail and mocktail named in her honor will go to Mission Meghna, a charity the couple established in her name that supports local and international organizations helping underserved children and women globally.

The Matrix Club is located at 808 S. Route 59. Call (630) 581-7200 for more information.

