Seven hurt when SUV rolls over in wreck on I-90 near Elgin

Seven people riding in an SUV were injured in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday on the Jane Addams Tollway near Elgin, police said.

The collision occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway near Route 25, according to Illinois State Police.

It began when a 2022 Honda Accord tried to move from the far-left lane to the next lane and sideswiped a 2015 GMC Yukon SUV and a 2017 Toyota Tacoma, state police said. The Yukon flipped onto its roof, and a fourth vehicle, a 2005 Toyota Camry, was struck as well, police said.

The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. All were expected to survive. No one in the three other vehicles was injured, state police said.

All westbound lanes were shut down for about an hour while state police investigated the crash.