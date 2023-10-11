New St. Charles mental health center ribbon cutting

The St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce will have a ribbon cutting for the new location of the Ecker Center for Behavioral Health at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at 1652 E. Main St., Suite 10, in St. Charles.

Registration is encouraged. Contact Nikki Nelson at (630) 584-8384 or visit https://members.stcharleschamber.com/events/details/ribbon-cutting-ecker-center-of-mental-health-39144.