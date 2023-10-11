Free money management webinar on Oct. 19

Ehlert Financial Group in Lincolnshire is launching a series of "Learning to Save" webinars starting Oct. 19 and continuing into 2024.

"Parents nearing retirement are thinking about estate planning and leaving their money to the kids but finding their children know very little about the subject," said Mary Anne Ehlert of Ehlert Financial Group. "We were lucky. Our parents taught us to save. And it's not just teenagers. They could be 30 and not have a clue."

The first session is about cash flow. A sample cash flow and detailed explanation will be provided during the class, along with helpful tips.

"We teach them to pull out a piece of paper or start entering in a spreadsheet," Ehlert says. "Get your paycheck and your bills, and write down your expenses. Some are easy, like rent, utilities and student loan payments -- they're the low-hanging fruit."

Once they have a handle on their cash flow, young people have to decide how much to save for emergencies, she added.

The free webinars begin at 7 p.m. Registration is required. Sessions will be recorded and sent to participants.

To register, email BGier@ehlertfinancialgroup.com.