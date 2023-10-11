 

Chicago Ultimate Womens Expo coming to Rosemont

 
Gail Meriel, founder of Success Redefined and a best-selling author, motivational speaker and entrepreneur, will be the featured speaker at the Chicago Ultimate Womens Expo in Rosemont Saturday and Sunday. Meriel will talk about empowering women to overcome "Imposter Syndrome" amid corporate challenges with downsizing. "This is the best time to empower women to be the best versions of themselves to succeed," she said. Among the speakers at the expo are Hollywood celebrities Kim Fields and Melissa Gilbert. The event will be held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center and feature more than 400 pop-up shops, free beauty treatments, hair makeover stages, and DIY craft workshops. For more information, visit https://www.chicagowomensexpo.com/.

