Chamber seeks 2023 Batavia Citizen of the Year nominations

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its annual Batavia Citizen of the Year Award honoring extraordinary contributions to the community during the recipient's lifetime.

Nominees will be guests of honor at the Batavia Chamber of Commerce's annual recognition event, The Inspire 2024 awards on April 25, 2024.

The Citizen of the Year Award is given to a local resident whose service and dedication have made a significant contribution to the community. Award criteria are:

-The nominee must live or have a business in Batavia or Batavia Township.

-The nominee must have assisted in an improvement or program of significant value to the community.

-The improvement must be made as a result of a personal commitment and not substantially as a result of their primary employment or public responsibilities.

-The nominee may not be currently on the Batavia Chamber of Commerce Board.

-The nominee does not need to be a chamber member.

-The nominee's contributions to the community should be of an extraordinary nature.

To nominate someone, submit a letter of recommendation to the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, 106 W. Wilson St., by Nov. 10. The letter should mention the reasons why the nominee is worthy of the honor. It can be dropped off, mailed, or emailed to Margaret@bataviachamber.org. A committee of previous award recipients selects the Batavia Citizen of the Year based on the letters of recommendation received.