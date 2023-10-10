Boys soccer / Top 20

records as of: 10-8-23

1- Naperville North (15-1-3): Huskies No. 1 last four weeks

2- York (13-3-0): Herrera key figure in Dukes attack

3- Palatine (16-0-3): 11th appearance in MSL Soccer Cup

4- Stevenson (14-2-1): Patriots rounding into shape

5- Leyden (13-4-1): Historic win over state power Morton

6- Elgin (11-4-2): Maroons top seed at Round Lake sectional

7- Lake Zurich (11-4-2): Bears NSC champs

8- Streamwood (12-4-4): Galvan bags game-winner vs. Elgin

9- St. Charles North (10-5-0): Stars lead DuKane

10- Wauconda (11-2-1): Bulldogs claim first ever NLCC crown

11- St. Charles East (14-7-0): Saints finally getting healthy

12- Marmion Academy (11-2-3): Cadets win Aurora Cup title

13- Huntley (13-5-1): Raiders closing in on FVC crown

14- Benet Academy (9-3-3): MF Friedman, Kuelthau shine

15- Hinsdale Central (10-4-3): Red Devils 2-2 in shootout this fall

16- Naperville Central (8-5-6): PK victory in Great River Classic final

17- Larkin (11-2-2): Royals remain in UE8 title race

18- Geneva (11-5-2): Vikings at STN on Tuesday

19- Crystal Lake South (14-4-1): 3-0 week for Gators

20- Grayslake Central (11-3-1): Top seed in own sectional