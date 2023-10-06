'One of the best': The Philly Special is serving up cheesesteaks in Mundelein

A shaved rib-eye steak sandwich with provolone, and fries on the side, from The Philly Special in Mundelein. Courtesy of Jessica Marvin

A restaurant specializing in Philadelphia-style cheesesteak sandwiches has opened in Mundelein.

The Philly Special, at 1408 S. Butterfield Road in the Butterfield Corners Plaza, is giving lovers of meat on buns an alternative to giardiniera-laden, Chicago-style beef sandwiches and hot dogs dragged through the garden. It started serving cheesesteaks to appreciative customers in mid-September.

Mundelein Associate Planner Jessica Marvin is a fan.

"It (is) one of the best Philly cheesesteaks I have ever eaten," Marvin said. "This is exactly what I was expecting from a local Philly cheesesteak place."

For the uninitiated, a Philly cheesesteak features thinly sliced pieces of steak and melted cheese on a long hoagie roll. Sauteed onions and green bell peppers and grilled mushrooms are common toppings. Unlike on a Chicago-style hot dog, ketchup is an acceptable condiment.

Cheese is mandatory -- but whether it's melted slices of provolone or American or a big spritz of Cheez Whiz sauce is a debate that has divided fans for decades.

The Philly Special offers all three options.

"The cheesesteak with Whiz is amazing," Mundelein Trustee Kara Lambert raved. "We also got pickle fries, which were so good."

The Philly Special filled a vacant storefront in Butterfield Corners. Lucky Burger operated there from December 2018 until fall 2022.

The restaurant also serves chicken wings, hand-cut french fries and cheese fries, salads, a bacon-wrapped hot dog called a "Texas Tommy," Italian ice in several flavors and other regional delicacies.

"(They) truly bring a taste of Philly to Mundelein," Lambert said.

For more, call The Philly Special at (224) 513-5183 or visit thephillyspecialsteaks.com.